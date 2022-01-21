They attach a sausage to the drone to take the dog home (Video)

After hours and hours of searching they manage to find the lost dog and bring him home with the help of a drone and a sausage.

And a story bordering on the incredible that of Millie a cross with a Jack Russell which was lost near a flood-prone area.

Purbrook, Portsmouth, the search for the dog has kept everyone in suspense. The woman Emma Oakes she was increasingly concerned about the fate of Millie, according to some sightings the dog had in fact been seen running towards the main road, very busy, so, in order to be able to rescue the little dog, all the police have worked in his research.

Police, coast guard, charities and many others set out to find the little girl as well as kayaks to search near the beach, two drones were also made available.

The dog had been missing for over two days like this the Hampshire Constabulary, the Solent Coastguard, kayakers and the volunteers of the Denmead Drone Search and Rescue have decided to proceed with a extraordinary operation in an attempt to lure the dog to safety scattered over endless expanses of mud.

The discovery of the dog thanks to the drone and the sausage

To bring to safety Millie a very clever tactic was used. To a drone has in fact been linked to the dog’s favorite meal or a sausage, the little girl had been on the run for 2 days. In fact, during a walk she managed to take off her leash and started running without stopping.

Miss Oakes, of Purbrook to Portsmouth has in fact asserted: “Millie really likes food and will eat whatever you give her … raw carrots, cucumbers, but she much prefers sausages.” “Meat is her favorite food, so dangling a sausage was probably the best thing they could lure her with.”

Dog located in one dangerous area. the only one solution to bring her to safety was to make people feel the smell of sausage to little Millie, the owner continued: “The DDSR lured her away from the danger zone with the sausage and, later, they started a barbecue on the beach with more sausages to try and take her further down”. The little dog starved for two days, she almost shot down the drone to get the dangling sausage.

As reported by the Daily Mail the Lady Oakes would have said about the situation: “Millie was able to grab one of the sausages and munch on it, almost dropping the drone, she wasn’t as hungry as before.” “The smell of the sausages definitely attracted her and followed her nose to safety. They practically saved the day ”. The place where the dog was missing was flooding and Millie a small cross with a Jack Russell would not have survived the floods

Elliot Exton, one of the volunteers told how the idea of ​​attaching a sausage to the drone came about:“At high tide, we had two kayaking teams trying to get out to see where he was after the sighting.

“We came up with the idea of ​​hanging some sausages on the drone to attract her to the team, since it was high tide and we didn’t want to risk her drowning”.

The dog was rescued and as soon as she saw her human mother jumped into his arms, the grateful woman for all the help wanted to thank all those who helped in the search and rescue of the dog.

