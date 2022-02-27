They attack Guillermo Ochoa prior to Pumas vs. America

Guillermo Ochoa went from being an idol to a villain at Club América and this is due to the poor performance of the team so far in the 2022 Clausura Tournament. Criticism regarding the goalkeeper’s performance exceeded the limitwith everything and despite the fact that Memo has been one of the few to show his face.

After the defeat against Pacucha in the Azteca Stadium, the experienced goalkeeper came out to recognize the bad moment that the institution is going through, he even asked the new reinforcements to realize where they play, but that to several amateurs they didn’t care and prior to the Clásico Capitalino against Pumas they attacked Ochoa.

Through social networks, The official account of the Eagles uploaded a video highlighting a save made by Paco Memo in a past meeting in front of the university students. “Always OCHOA #Always Eagles @ yosoy8a #SomosDeCoapa GO AMERICA! #ClassicCapitalino“, was what was written in the tweet and that was enough to unleash the fury of several followers.

By way of complaint and mockery, some Americanists made all kinds of comments in the publication of the America where they mercilessly attacked Guillermo Ochoa: “How many do you eat tomorrow?“, “Our captain paper charmin“, “Let’s see if tomorrow they also make a video of all the goals they are going to score“, “I hope you come back in the summer @amarchesin1“.

With this it is clear that the fans are not satisfied with what the azulcrema team showed in the 2022 Liga MX, for this reason against Pumas Santiago Solari his continuity is played in Coapa, where in case of not winning he will say goodbye and America will have to find a new coach. In addition to this, Ochoa is expected to have a good performance and manage to recover the level that we know him.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!