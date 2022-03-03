They attack Jacky Bracamontes for sharing a secret to maintain a successful marriage

Jacky Bracamontes gave some tips and shared her secret to maintaining a successful marriage, but she was attacked. In social networks they went with everything to the actress, since they assure that she is not the ideal person to talk about the subject.

The also Mexican presenter has been married for just over a decade to Martín Fuentes, whom she married in October 2011. She currently shares with her husband their five beloved daughters, Jacqueline, Emilia, renataPaula and Caroline.

They go with everything to Jacky Bracamontes in social networks

Although Jacky Bracamontes boasts the best moments with Martin Fuentes and his daughters, the couple has been involved in rumors of infidelity multiple times by the Formula 1 driver. However, they have managed to get ahead and are becoming stronger.

Instagram @jackybrv

Recently, Jacky Bracamontes had a meeting with the media to whom she shared her secret to maintaining a successful marriage. “Lots of patience, lots of love, take a deep breath, choose the battles because there are things that you say ‘I’m not fighting for this, we’d better let it go’. But there are others that we do have to talk about, clarify and discuss, “confessed the actress.

After the news of what Jacky Bracamontes said was reported on different social network profiles, Internet users left all kinds of messages attacking the Mexican. “That is no secret to anyone. Put up with the infidelities of that man both in public and in private”, “A lot of patience pretending to be blind, deaf and dumb” and “The secret is not to be ashamed”, they wrote in the publications.