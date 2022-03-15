They attack Miss Universe 2021 for gaining weight and she responds with a forceful message

The Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur He was the target of harsh criticism after gaining a few pounds in weight three months after winning the crown in Israel.

After the queen of India appeared in a recent activity as part of her tasks as the most beautiful woman in the universe, Internet users on social networks began to make negative comments about her figure.

And although the frog admitted that he gained a few pounds months after winning the third crown for his country, he surprised the world with a strong message.

“We all look at things from our perspective. We all go through changes… This is me and I love myself,” the queen said in an interview.

His powerful words generated praise and many agreed that beauty goes far beyond a figure.

in addition the former Miss Universe 1996, the Venezuelan Alicia Machado who was harshly criticized her year of reign for gaining weight, came out in defense of India and referred to her as beautiful and brave.

“Certainly and thank God this beautiful queen and brave woman does not have Mister Pig as her boss. This 2022 is another era of empathy, love of neighbor and today bullying is a crime, “she said through her social networks, referring to the former president Donald Trump who owned the aforementioned pageant when she was queen.

It should be remembered that Machado refers to the moment in which Trump summoned the press in the year of his reign to be captured on camera exercising.

In the recording from that time, Trump can be seen smiling: “With what he has gained, you can tell he likes to eat.”

He also branded her on a radio show as an “eating machine” and threatened to take away her crown for gaining weight.