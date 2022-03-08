They attack Pachuca for bringing the Barras Bravas to Mexico; Defend themselves

After the fight Come in amateurs from Roosters and Atlas, where the governor of Querétaro confirmed that one person lost an eye, another of the designated clubs of this problem is Pachucawho is accused of having brought the Barras Bravas to Mexico, signal which they have already defended.

Although there was already background with these groupstoday the amateurs and even Liga MX directors are seeking to eradicate the Barras Bravaswhere a first action is that the visitors will not be able to go to the rival stadium.

Why do they blame Pachuca for bringing the Barras Bravas?

The origin of these groups has its origin around 1966when Pachuca look for emulate the Argentine model of these fans in the stadiums, because precisely they they created the ‘Ultra Gopher’ and from there many others have been born in different clubs; everything led by Andres Fassi.

Between the brave bars most popular of Mexico is it so ‘The Rebel’ of Cougars, ‘The Monumental’ of America, ‘Bar 51’ of the Atlas, ‘The Brave Dog’ of Toluca, among others.

Tuzos defend themselves from these attacks

After what happened between Queretaro and Atlas Armando Martinez, president of Pachuca, I affirm that each team is responsible for its fans, where he accepts the origin of the bars with Pachuca, although they have never incited violence.

“Everyone has to take responsibility because it is very easy to say that Pachuca brought them. Us we grab and organize our club, and we put color and we put a lot of things into it that weren’t in football, but we have never incited violence. Not at all. It’s there, you can check it, you can see through the years, what problem any of our animation groups have had,” he said.

Although demarcate any responsibilityon Pachuca accept that this type of aViolent acts must have serious consequencesbecause it is unacceptable that in the MX League or anywhere in the world this happens. Similarly, accept that the credentialing his brave bars it is no longer required by the league.

“There must be exemplary punishments both from the authority and from the club and from the League. We have not had a single problem with our animation group. Before, the League did ask for it, and I understand that they had all the cheer groups credentialed. I’m talking about many years ago. Today I don’t know how far along I am“, he sentenced.

