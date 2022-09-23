They attack the governor of Florida for transferring immigrants

The governor of the US state of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has caused unrest by sending 48 Venezuelans to Massachusetts. The citizens of the South American republic, after requesting refuge on the Texas border, were taken to the island of Martha’s Vineyard.

The undocumented individuals are suspected of being tricked into being offered jobs and health insurance. The planes that transported the passengers were financed with $615,000.00 USD from the Florida popular fund.

For this reason, the Texas Sheriff, Javier Salazar, after the legislator Dylan Fernández visited the Venezuelans, began a legal process against DeSantis. He asked the United States Department of Justice to call DeSantis to testify for immorality, corruption, retention and human trafficking.

Also, Democratic senators implemented an order that prohibits the use of the state budget for the purpose of sending immigrants to other territories of the country. This action was made official after the complaint was filed in the state Congress of Tallahassee, the political capital of Florida.

the popular response

In addition, a protest by the Venezuelan community is being organized for next Tuesday in Doral, Miami-Dade County. In the streets of “Doralzuela”, as this town is known for its influx of natives from Venezuela, they will demonstrate against DeSantis.

The fact is justified with a consensual law and backed by $12 million dollars that transfers subjects without identification in Florida.

The governor of the US peninsula announced that his intention is to protect the state from President Biden’s “open borders” project.

He stressed that the life of immigrants located in the north of the nation has more advantages due to the rigor of the laws in Florida.

Other Republican governors, such as Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, have sent hundreds of immigrants to Washington, New York and Chicago.