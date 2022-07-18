They believe Abinader threw rich allies into the water

In the political gossip it is speculated that having included people from the Bonetti and Vicini families in the Medusa file has caused a distance between these sectors and the government of President Luis Abinader.

In the framework of corruption that is attributed to personalities of the past government, high-ranking military personnel, church people, businessmen and professionals from various areas have sounded, who supposedly allowed themselves to be tempted and tried their fortune at the roulette wheels of the Medina family and former attorney Jean Alain Rodríguez.

Although the relatives of former President Danilo Medina allegedly got their hands on all kinds of fraudulent businesses with impunity, the activities attributed to the former head of the Public Ministry are classified as a scandal without parallel in the country’s judicial history.

The Public Ministry attributes Dr. Rodríguez to have formed a gang of criminals who operated from his offices in the Attorney General’s Office in activities that are supposed to have had the consent of former President Medina, and who linked prominent personalities from the world of business.

The members of the alleged Jean Alain gang are good kids, schoolmates, educated people who are attributed all kinds of misdeeds against the State. It is something unprecedented that has surprised society.

Journalists who converge in the analysis of political news affirm that the government got out of hand, that it was a mistake by President Abinader, to include Mr. Lisandro Macarrulla in Jean Alain Rodríguez’s file, nothing more and nothing less than the Minister of the Presidency, that is, the second man in power who was considered to be the representative of the Vicini family.

Some journalists leave the forum or look the other way when the consequences of this event are analyzed, however, the most brash affirm that this will have negative consequences for the march of the re-election project of the richest president in Latin America.