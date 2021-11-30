They believe they are investing in bitcoin: ten scammed in Lucca

LUCCA. There are a dozen victims of online trading in Lucca who have filed a complaint with the Fiamme Gialle, the Postal Police or the judicial police of the prosecutor’s office. Anyone over fifty or retired at all technological who, believing they are investing sums of money in bitcoin, cryptocurrencies or in stocks and bonds, end up being deceived and are forced to say goodbye to life savings or more simply to the invested capital that, at the moment for the cases reported in Lucca and its province, varies from five thousand to a maximum case of 50 thousand euros.

The modus operandi of cyber pirates is usually always the same: the victim receives a phone call, 99% from a foreign user, who – through social engineering techniques that push to provide confidential information such as passwords or bank details – induces the subject to invest sums of money which may initially be modest, but over time can also affect life savings. At that point, the unfortunate person is contacted first to download an App to use to check the trend of the stock exchange and then to show that the investment has been successful, prompting the customer to check the gains obtained with the system on the platform. It often happens that the caller-scammer communicates that he must remotely access the victim’s computer to solve a technical problem by providing the “digital caryatid” completely unaware of the technology, instructions that are actually used to install a trojan or spyware to steal private data . And to understand how much money the subject has in the current account. Logically, at the beginning, the investment yields very high interests capable, if not of doubling the paid-in capital, of producing significant gains. Having gained the trust of the investor, the scammers who pass themselves off as brokers or financial advisors in contact with or close to foreign banks, entice the investor to make new and more important payments by leveraging the fact that the sum will double in a few weeks. The contact between the investor and the fake financial broker lasts from three to five months. Some of the deceived at one point asked for interest on the sums invested. And they promptly received them not knowing that it was a part of the paid-in capital and never really invested. In that way they increased the investment and involved friends and family by claiming that the system was safe and risk-free. But once the user asks to get back the entire amount paid, he generally receives evasive answers and within a few days the contacts are interrupted and there are no traces of the money paid and stolen by cybercriminals. Only then does the user understand that he has been scammed and contact the police with complaints and complaints. The investigations of the pg are long, laborious and complex. Because the perpetrators of the crime of fraud act abroad and in order to obtain searches or seizures, letters rogatory are necessary which, if the association crime is not proven, the judiciary cannot even request and often the countries where the scam originates from cannot grant.

