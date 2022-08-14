they believe they were killed for a horrendous purpose

At least 100 white-backed vultures were found dead in an alleged poisoning in the Kruger National Parkthe largest in South Africa, according to information from the South African National Parks (SANParks), the body that manages these spaces, and the conservation group Vulpro.

In a statement, this Saturday SANParks indicated that last Thursday they noticed “a horrific incident of suspected poisoning” in the Punda Maria Section of the Kruger National Park (northeast).

A ranger patrol discovered the carcass of a buffalo that seemed to have been poisoned and they found more than a hundred dead vultures and a hyena that had probably fed on those remains.







Some specimens managed to survive, but the authorities believe that they will not last much longer.



With the help of the conservation NGO Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT), twenty of the birds found they were still alive they were rushed to a rehabilitation center for treatment.

EWT Executive Director, Yolan Friedmanexpressed concern about the finding because, “given the critical state of vultures worldwide, poisonings on this scale place the species in a increasing risk of extinction“.

The discovery site was cordoned off for investigation and the corpses were burned to ensure there are no more poisonings.







One of the piles with some of the 100 endangered white-backed vultures that were poisoned in South Africa’s Kruger Park.



“It’s breeding season right now, and that aggravates things,” explained Vulpro founder, Kerri Wolterand added that the chicks of these adult specimens will not be able to survive.

The managing director of the Kruger National Park, Gareth Coleman, stated that “this reprehensible act once again highlights the ever-present danger of poisoning by unscrupulous individuals.” perpetrators,” Coleman stressed.

According to local media, the poisoning was to supply witches and local healers with parts of the body of these birds that use black magic rites or to prepare concoctions for good dreams or greater intelligence, treat diseases and appease the ancestors.

Vultures reportedly range in price on the black market: they cost between 20 and 100 dollars for the whole piece.

The researchers estimate that only in the province of Mpumulanga the healers they use 800 vultures a yearbut that in the whole country and in Africa it would be much higher.

With only 270,000 white-backed vultures estimated to remain, the International Union for Conservation of Nature has them on the “red list” as a species in critical danger.