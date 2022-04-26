“They believed that the 0-4 was going to be a mental blow, but it was the other way around”

Thibaut Courtois spoke again on his personal podcast on Youtube, ‘Thibaut Talks’, and he did it to analyze Real Madrid’s imminent League title and the Champions League tie that is coming against City.

The League, sentenced: “Yes, it’s very, very close. April was very key, after losing the Clásico, and there they had hopes of coming back, that game hadn’t dealt a mental blow, but it was the other way around. After the break, we played a complicated game in Celta’s home, which is always difficult, at home we beat Getafe and there we already knew that there were two key games: Sevilla, which was second, and Osasuna, whose field is always difficult. Well, you are as we are, very very close. We are happy with the victories, especially with Seville, it was a team that had not lost at home and had the best defense in the League, and we scored three in one time, and coming back. So very good”.

What does the locker room think? “After Seville there was quite a bit of euphoria, we knew that there were rivals who thought they could come back. If Sevilla beat us, they would be nine points behind, and they still thought there was a League. But coming back from that game, showing Barcelona and Atleti that You play where they expected us to play, it already generated euphoria. We knew that in Pamplona we had to win as well. It’s not official yet, but we’re so close that we can’t escape, the first time we can we have to close it”.

At Pizjuán, he sat down to talk to fans while Vinicius’ goal was reviewed in the VAR: “In theory you can’t, but the images were shown on the stadium screens. They said it was a hand, I was just drinking and I sat down for a moment, and we ended up debating about it. I think I was right and it wasn’t a hand, although the referee said the opposite… I like hostile, warm environments, but if respect is maintained, nothing happens because they tell me I’m a pack, I know it’s to get me out of the game. But there we were quietly debating , not like at Osasuna’s house, where things were thrown at us. It already happened to me in Villarreal, a grandfather asked me for the shirt for his grandson and I gave it to him. Now, if you insult me ​​and then ask me for the shirt, I’m not going to give it to you. give”.

The second leg against Chelsea: “This year I don’t know how many comebacks we’ve had, Madrid have something special at the Bernabéu, although we had won 1-3 in the first leg, we knew it was going to be very difficult. They found that goal they needed and the second very quickly. But we kept the faith, with the 0-3 the Bernabéu cheered more, believed in us more. That helped us find the 1-3 and in extra time we were better than them. It’s another special moment of the season, one more. Hopefully we can win the League soon and we can take another step in the Champions League”.

The fans of the Bernabéu: “We understand when they whistle, there’s no problem, if you play badly it’s normal for the fans to be unhappy. They are free, if respect is maintained. But in the end, for a player in a bad moment, we can give more if we are encouraged That’s why we always ask for support, the game is very long and anything can happen. With the Bernabéu like this, it’s difficult for us to lose a game”.

The break against Chelsea: “The coach makes adjustments, sometimes he makes a change, but it is also the faith that one has in the other teammate, sometimes you score a goal and you are already launched, as happened in Seville. You know what options to win you are going to have, you can not enter the ball, but you’re there”.

Benzema: “In Pamplona we saw that he was human with the two penalties he couldn’t score, but that can happen, if we win in the end it remains an anecdote. He is at an incredible level, he has scored many important goals, he drives the team. We are all here this year at a very high level. But if we’re not a team, it doesn’t work. We all live in the moment when we have to participate. You have to be ready at any moment, you can’t leave the game. Karim also enjoys life, his family, but he works hard, he hardly gets injured and he’s at a very good physical level. I get along very well with him, perhaps because of the language”.

modric: “He’s a great person, very funny. He’s a winner, in training he gets very angry if his team doesn’t do well. He’s doing everything to stay in shape, he’s his age and he keeps playing everything”.

The match against City: “Guardiola’s City is a very difficult team, that moves a lot, that likes to have possession, has a lot of play between the lines, it will be a difficult team but I have faith that we can get through. Two years ago we lost twice 2- 1 with them, but I felt we could have done more. But it didn’t work out. I know what it’s like to win at City, also to beat them away from home, we hope so. It will be a very tough tie, the good thing is that in the league this weekend, and we play Tuesday, Saturday and Wednesday, with a little more rest. If we have the opportunity to win the league on Saturday, then there is also time to celebrate in the afternoon and then concentrate on the second leg. They They are also playing the Premier League, they are one point behind Liverpool and they will have more stress. I prefer to play the second leg at home, otherwise those comebacks against PSG and Chelsea would not have been possible”.

Win the Zamora: “It’s complicated, we’ve conceded too many goals lately. The rival was Sevilla, Bono is a good friend of mine, I’ve known him since my time at Atleti, if I don’t win it, let him win it. It would be a welcome award, but winning the LaLiga would be incredible, and the Champions I won’t even tell you.”

Your idol: “You have to look at the goalkeepers of your style. I liked Iker Casillas as a child, but then when I grew up I saw that I’m different, I’m taller than him, my physique is different, I looked more at Van der Saar, at Peter Cech… More of my style. I looked more at goalkeepers of my style, that way it’s easier to learn.”

superstitions: “Before I had more, I put on my clothes in the same order, I did the same warm-up… Now what I do is touch the two posts and the crossbar when we score a goal. It’s not superstition, it’s more of a mania, to focus in the match. I don’t believe much in that, I have manias to stay focused”.