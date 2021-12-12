«They believed the volleyball player, I didn’t. I also thought of taking my own life »- Corriere.it

The Bagaglino showgirl celebrated 63 years with a new album and a book about her life. “I grew up from 2 to 9 years in an orphanage.” The accusations and his version: “They hit where it hurt the most, even hiring a child to make everything more credible”







“The thing that hurts me the most is that a cordon of solidarity was formed around Roberto Cazzaniga, when it happened to me I was pilloried.” Pamela Prati, 63 years old last November 26 and celebrated with the launch of the new Extasy album at the Mucca Assassina, returns to talk about the alleged “catfish” – as it is defined in the United States – which led her to believe that she was I pass from marriage to a man who does not actually exist. The story of the Milanese Serie B volleyball player, for 15 years convinced that he was linked to Maya (who would later confess to Cazzaniga that he was the model Alessandra Ambrosio) has several similarities with what happened to the soubrette in 2019. Almost as if there was a script and a seriality for scams of this kind. “But that’s right. I tell it in my book “Come una carzza” (Cairo publisher), in which I decided to explain how things went, from that damn “bite” on Instagram ».



What did he think when the castle of lies collapsed?



“I’ve never said that before, but I also thought about taking my own life. The end of a story is always a trauma, but discovering that a person doesn’t even exist is a psychological shock. When I realized it was all a fiction I felt faint, I lacked air. A terrifying psychological violence ».

Many doubted her sincerity, considering her the director of the whole affair.



“I was manipulated by two people who knew my frailties. There are many people who end up in the same trap as me, and today my commitment is to raise awareness of this kind of scams. There are also many men who end up in the network, including well-known personalities: in a certain sense, after it happened to me, even those who had lived my nightmare are no longer ashamed to talk about it “.

There is a specific name “catfish”, she explains it in her book.

«This term means catfish and refers to the insidious quills of these animals that are placed on the bottom of the aquariums used for the transport of cod to keep the fish, forced to avoid the spines, in perennial active and vital movement. The executioners do the same with their victims: they keep them on their toes, never letting themselves be touched … “

How was she kept “on edge”?



“Promising me meetings that never took place, making calls that cut off right away because he was somewhere in the world – for his job – where the line was weak. He then hooked me into my most suffering part by talking to me about sick and abandoned children, whom he had adopted and which he had to take care of. I, who lived in an orphanage from 2 to 9 years, went haywire ».

How did you gain his trust?



«We spoke every day, with messages and above all audio notes. He had a warm, familiar voice, he courted me in a sweet way, almost like a father figure. One day that system that manipulated me takes me to a bar, I find there a child who calls me “Mom” and hugs me, I burst into tears and we hug tightly. He was the child of the photos and videos who had been writing to me for months and calling me mom via message. I only found out he was a child hired by an actor’s agency when the castle of lies collapsed and they told me the truth. “

She had also bought the wedding dress.

“During the organization of the wedding I tried the wedding dress several times, it was the one of my dreams, as I have always dreamed of. I still have the gifts I bought for the two children, once I organized a birthday party on my terrace for the boy who then obviously with an excuse they didn’t bring me anymore, I have videos, messages, tests, gifts. My greatest desire is to be able to show everything I own in order to show people how macabre it all was. “



Ozieri, Sardinia in the sixties, eight brothers and a mother abandoned by the father of her children for another woman. What happen?

«That one morning a truck arrives and takes us all away to an orphanage, in Tempio Pausania, because my mother had been left by my father and in the village they said she couldn’t raise us alone. I was two years old, my mother, desperate, left only the last child of a few months. And up to nine, I grow up in a place that smells of cauliflower and ammonia. ‘

The portrait of his mother resembles that of a novel.



“My mother struggled to get us back. Every month he came to visit us and brought us sweets, combed our hair, gave us that caress that I missed every night like the air and which gave the title to my book. When I returned to live with her, at the age of nine, she had to explain the meaning of the word mother and the teachers had to teach me Sardinian: from the nuns I had only learned Italian and my schoolmates from Ozieri made me feel once again different, wrong “.

The relationship with society and with others is full of ups and downs in his life.



“Yes, I was treated like a divinity in the days of Bagaglino, and like an outcast as a child and then again in my maturity. The villagers called me and my bastard brothers: and this word was also used by my executioners, when they “instructed” Marco on how to talk about the two children he had taken care of. Strategically they used that word ».



You write: “my executioners studied with the scrupulousness of a surgeon where it would have hurt more to hit”.



“That’s right: it brought to the surface deep and forgotten recesses of my soul. In recent months I have received letters and messages from many people like me who have been deceived by unscrupulous individuals. Today I strongly support the Alcy association, Association Fighting Cybercrime Affective Scams and there is an ongoing investigation: there are incredible and never told stories, a woman took her own life when she discovered that the world of love and promises in he had believed did not exist. ”

They said she actually got rich behind this story.

“The truth is that people who are deceived like me also end up being robbed, Cazzaniga spent 700 thousand euros and even got into debt.”

What is the balance of your 63 years?



«An intense, beautiful life, with the awareness that you cannot have everything, for example the children that I would have wanted but did not arrive. But I redeemed my past: at the Mucca Assassina I presented my new album Extasy and I sang the medley that the LGBT community likes so much. I danced like when I was 18, I ordered the Snowflake cake from the Neapolitan pastry shop Poppella, my favorite ».

Who was there to celebrate it?



«All the people who love me, first of all my Maestro Pierfrancesco Pingitore, who has always believed in me. He gave me white roses: all my life he sent me flowers, and this was one of the things that Marco forbade me: under the pretext of jealousy my executioners wanted to create a void around me ».

The relationship with his father.

«I look a lot like him, my name is Paola, like him, he was a beautiful man. Unfortunately, he was ill-advised throughout his life by the person who took him away from us. Fifteen years ago he got back to me after I talked about him in an interview: I thought he wanted to mend our relationship. Instead he told me: if you took some money for that article it would be right that you give some to me too. Yet another disappointment ».

He writes: “After the scam on the street I saw in the eyes of those who once would have recognized me and greeted me with affection, the seed of doubt and derision”. Who has supported you in these two years?



“My family and my friends. As my favorite actress Meryl Streep says: “I have transformed my defeats and my pains into art” ».

Rome or Milan?



“Both. I became the queen of Rome at the age of twenty, I received more flowers than any other woman. Then when I was at the height of notoriety, I felt that I could also be loved by Milan, more snobbish and selective. I used to go to Cova and order a toast for me and my dogs… they were my little revenge as a child who had never had anything ».

A gift she gave herself.

“I wanted to give my mother a gold watch. I told her: mom, come to Milan and I’ll buy you a Cartier. But she had the dream of a Citizen ».

How many follies have men done for her?



“Several times a silver Mini Cooper was delivered to me at the Margherita Salon, all wrapped up, with the bonnet full of red roses. I sent it back: I don’t even have the pink sheet ».

Is she in love today?



«Loneliness is a gift, but one must always keep the heart open. This evening, for example, I will go to a dinner where there is a man I like very much and I know that he likes him very much. Who knows…”

At 63 she is more beautiful than before. A message for those who think that at 40 they are already “mature”?

«The secret of my beauty is in the genes: we are all like this in the family. Then it is the wickedness that transforms and ages: wicked women have a grin on their face, they recognize each other from afar. I am happy that the wickedness of others has not marked my face ».

Time does not pass for you?



“I’ve always said: I will suddenly grow old only in those 5 seconds before I die.”