They bet on precision medicine to prevent or reverse type 1 diabetes

The precision medicine applied to the Diabetes type 1 is necessary to use information genetic, immunological and metabolic in order to identify the pathogenesis of diabetes in each person and apply the appropriate treatment at all times.

As pointed out by Dr. Maria Jose Redondodirector of Research, Division of Diabetes and Endocrinology of Texas Children’s Hospital, Baylor College of Medicine (Houston, Texas, United States), “the word treatment here is used in a broad sense and also includes preventive treatments”. This is how it was pronounced in the presentation Can we do precision medicine in DM1?developed within the framework of 63rd Congress of the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (SEEN)which is celebrated these days in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The goal of precision medicine it is the same regardless of the type of diabetes; however, there are pathogenic processes that can appear in different types of diabetes, so “the current classification leaves many cases that do not fit neatly into a single type of diabetes, while many people with the same diagnosis actually have very different diseases”, explained the specialist.

In people without diabetes, but with risk factors, this specialist has indicated that “We hope to accurately predict a person’s risk of developing it, understand what disease mechanism is operating at that time and what treatment or intervention will respond best to prevent it from developing”.

In people with diabetes, precision medicine is used to diagnose contributing causes in order to treat them and prevent disease progression and its complications. In this sense, the endocrinologist has highlighted that there are many recent advances in precision medicine in Diabetes type 1 such as the identification of treatments that can delay, or perhaps prevent, the development of Diabetes type 1 in people with positive antibodies, as well as the development of algorithms and models to predict who will develop type 1 diabetes and to make preventive treatments available to them.

“Recent advances in diabetes technology, especially semi-closed (sensor/pump) systems, have radically changed diabetes management. However, the main objective is to ensure that type 1 diabetes can be prevented or reversed in people who have developed it.”, has asserted in this sense the doctor Round.

For his part, Dr. Fernando Gomez Peraltaelected coordinator of Diabetes Area of the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (SEEN) and head of the Endocrinology and Nutrition Unit of Segovia General Hospitalhas emphasized in the presentation Technology and diabetes: clinical experiences that technological and digital tools are changing the daily lives of people with diabetes, stating that “continuous glucose monitoring and new systems of connected insulin pens and caps have increased the benefits for users of treatment with new insulins”.

Most systems make it possible to access comprehensive data describing glycemic control and treatment received, as well as share it with caregivers, professionals, and family members. In this sense, the endocrinologist has emphasized that “some integrated insulin pump and sensor systems have automatic insulin therapy adjustment algorithms that have been shown to greatly increase time on target and reduce dangerous and bothersome hypoglycemic events”.

Regarding glucose monitoring, there are devices with a longer duration (up to 2 weeks) and precision that are characterized by a simpler use for the patient “avoiding the need for calibration with annoying capillary blood glucose”. Thus, the expert explained that, in the case of insulin administration, some models are emerging for the future with very interesting characteristics: “Integrated insulin pump and closed-loop glucose sensor systems that have automatic adjustment algorithms, independent of the user, which are highly effective and safe, clearly improving glycemic control”.

On the other hand, for users of insulin injections, connected pens allow the integration of information on dynamic glucose levels with insulin doses, as well as integration of user support tools for insulin adjustment.

Finally, the doctor Gomez Peralta has stressed the importance of reducing the digital divide in order to increase the capacity and motivation to access these options, stating that “In the coming years, health systems will face a challenge that is based on facing a significant cost so that these systems are available to all patients and, likewise, it is necessary to provide the systems with more material and human resources so that they can be integrated with our Endocrinology and Diabetes Services and Units”.