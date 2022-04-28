They block Biden’s decision to allow migrants to request asylum at the border

A federal judge in the state of Louisiana has issued a temporary restraining order that prohibits the federal government from changing current provisions on seeking asylum at the border. Joe Biden’s executive had announced that on May 23 the restrictions imposed by the pandemic would cease. These make it more difficult to request and obtain asylum upon arrival in the United States.

The measure, put into effect since March 2020, and known as Title 42, prevented emigrants from requesting asylum at the border. The rationale has been to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

This Monday, however, the federal district judge Robert Summerhays, appointed by during the term of Donald Trump, blocked the change in procedures. The hearing was held in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

At the close of this information, the White House had not given an official response.

Causes of changes in procedures

In essence, what the Biden administration intends is to return to the procedures established before the pandemic. In no case are the deportations annulled, but these would not be immediate as allowed by Title 42, since they would be regulated according to Title 8. Migrants would then be given a margin of time to try to regularize their situation in the United States.

So far, and since the beginning of the sanitary restrictions, the immigration authorities have expelled more than 1.8 million people.

In early April, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated that the nation’s public health risk had decreased. Therefore, they recommended resuming the migration processes established before the health crisis.

This alarmed Republican politicians above all, due to the avalanche of people who could arrive at the border. The migratory wave has been high since the arrival of Biden to the government, and from May an even greater increase could be expected.