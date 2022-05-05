They boo Anuel while a song with Yailin plays and they ask Karol G

Despite the fact that a year ago they announced their separation and each one continued with their lives, the fans of the “bebecitos” do not get over that break. An example of this was Anuel’s recent presentation in Las Vegas, where the public began to boo him when the song he has with Yailin and They also asked Karol G.

Before going on stage, the Puerto Rican artist played “Si tú me Busca” in the background, a song by Anuel and the Dominican, it was then that the audience began to boo the melody and they shouted the name of the ex-partner of the ragpickerthe Colombian Karol G.

In a video shared by Univision and several international media, he shows the public shouting “Karol G” while Yanuel’s song plays in the background.

However, the interpreter of “Real until death” came on stage and sang part of his repertoire before the thousands of people who gathered in Las Vegas.

Anuel and Yailin the most viral is living idyllic romance, Despite the rejection of some of his followers, they established their residence in Miami, where they have their love nest and he “treats me like a queen,” according to People en Español magazine.

“It’s different, I feel that what I have with him I had never experienced or felt for another person,” added the urban interpreter.

He, equally, according to his statements to People, feels full: “With her I don’t have to be hiding in any way or change anything.

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican singer and his 19-year-old Dominican colleague discovered their love at the end of last December when they exchanged expressions of affection on social networks.

Since then, the singers have been seen wasting love in public places in the Dominican Republic and the United States.

Even on February 11, it was announced that the urban music performer Jorgina Guillermo Díaz, Yailin’s real name, He received his American visa.