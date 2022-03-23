They boo Christian Nodal at his concert in Chihuahua

Christian Nodal continues with his tour of Latin America, however, not everything has been hunky-dory.

This past Saturday the regional music singer Christian Nodaldid not get a warm welcome at his concert at the Monument Stadiumlocated in the state of chihuahua.

Even after filling the venue, when the singer took the stage, what he received were boos from his audience.

The discontent of the fans

Apparently Nodal started his presentation four hours late, which obviously upset his fans, even so the singer continued with the show where he sang his hits.

After the presentation, several media outlets tried to get an interview with the artist to find out about the possibility of having a musical collaboration with him soon. Firm Group after his meeting with Eduin Caz in the Lo Nuestro Awards.

Christian Nodal so far continues with his tour of Latin America despite the legal problems that his parents face against the label Universal Music.

