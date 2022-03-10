They bought an island in the Caribbean to found their own country

Sealand, the micronation that declares itself free of covid-19 0:53

(CNN) — “Who wouldn’t want to buy an island?” Marshall Mayer asks over the roar of the engine as the ship traverses the calm waters of the Caribbean Sea. Belize City is fast disappearing, as a group of mangrove-covered islands grows on the horizon.

“And I don’t know about you,” says Mayer, “but I certainly can’t afford to buy an island on my own.”

Mayer is a co-founder of Let’s Buy an Island, an ambitious project that in 2018 set out to crowdfund the purchase of an island. By December 2019, the group’s aspirations were realized, raising more than $250,000 to complete the purchase of Coffee Caye, a 12-acre uninhabited island off the coast of Belize.

Investors weren’t just buying a piece of Belize property. They were also investing in an unusual country-building project, because Coffee Caye, reimagined as the “Principality of Iceland” – complete with its own national flag, anthem and government – is also the world’s newest “micronation”, a entity that claims independence but is not recognized as such by the international community.

Now, in early 2022, Mayer leads the inaugural tour to Coffee Caye, as a mixed group of investors and intrigued tourists make landfall on the world’s first crowdfunded island.

“That feeling of stepping foot on an island that you’ve invested in and own,” Mayer says, after a 15-minute boat ride from Belize City, “is an amazing feeling.”

It takes only a few more minutes to walk from one end of Coffee Caye to the other, but Mayer wants to take the 13-person group on the first walking tour of the island.

Coffee Caye is long, thin, and vaguely shaped like a coffee bean. One side of the island, where a clearing opens onto a small beach leading to a shallow bay, had been set up as a camp for the night. The other half of Coffee Caye is full of scrub and surrounded by mangroves.

Mayer and several other investors had camped at Coffee Caye on scouting trips before, but this was the first overnight tour that anyone, investor or non-investor, could join. It leads to a broader multi-day tour of mainland Belize, part of the project’s broader plans to promote tourism within the host nation.

a democratic community

For Mayer, it’s also the culmination of years of crowdfunding and island-hunting efforts. He was in high spirits as he showed the group around Coffee Caye.

The initial idea of ​​crowdfunding an island came about nearly 15 years ago, when Gareth Johnson, co-founder and CEO of the project, bought the domain name letsbuyanisland.com after deciding it would be fun to buy an island and start a micronation.

Johnson, who was unable to make it to Belize for this tour, also co-founded Young Pioneer Tours, a company that specializes in taking travelers to extreme destinations like North Korea and Syria, and unrecognized states like Transnistria, Abkhazia and Nagorno-Karabakh. . claiming de facto independence from neighboring countries.

With a stalwart customer base dedicated to visiting politically contested destinations, the idea of ​​buying an island to start a micronation resurfaced time and again on Johnson’s tours of far-flung locations.

Then in 2018, when an island in the Philippines was put up for sale, Johnson’s old idea of ​​crowdfunding an island was revived.

“When Gareth first brought the idea to me, I thought ‘god no, this will never happen,'” said Mayer, who met Johnson on a trip organized by Young Pioneer Tours. “But he started explaining how much an island might cost, and we realized there are actually parts of the world where buying an island was much more realistic than I ever thought possible, especially if we pooled our funds together.”

The founding members established from the beginning that each share on the island would cost US$3,250. So far they have sold almost 100 shares and it is growing. While investors can buy multiple shares, each person is only entitled to one vote in the democratic decision-making process.

A list of islands in the Philippines, Malaysia, Ireland, Panama, and Belize was drawn up after extensive research, and investors voted Coffee Caye as a typical tropical island that was also reasonably easy to get to and could afford to buy out of.

Coffee Caye was purchased for $180,000 plus tax, and the sale was completed in December 2019, just before Covid-19 put a stop to any additional plans.

Escapism and experimentation when negotiating the island in the Caribbean

The successful crowdfunding of an island purchase may be a world first, but there is a strong precedent for micronationalism that served as the inspiration for the Principality of Iceland, which is a key feature of the project for many of the travel-obsessed investors.

Micronations, often eccentric territories that claim to be independent nation-states, can bestow lavish titles on their supporters and create unusual constitutions and outlandish laws.

The Principality of Sealand, a World War II fighting platform off the coast of England that was declared an independent nation by its new owners in 1967, is a famous example of a micronation and served as a direct inspiration for the Principality of Iceland. Another is the Republic of Uzupis, a neighborhood in Vilnius, Lithuania, which has its own constitution and also claims independence.

For Johnson, turning Coffee Caye into a micronation is a form of escapism and experimentation. “Who hasn’t dreamed of making their own country?” he says. “Particularly in a post-Trump, post-Brexit, post-Covid world. If a bunch of normal people can make this work, maybe it can be a force for good.”

Like many micronations before it, the Principality of Iceland has begun to build all the traditional trappings of a nation-state. There is a national anthem, an Icelandic flag and a government elected by investors. Johnson even jokes that he has the “quiet role of Chief of the Secret Police.”

Investors and visitors to Coffee Caye automatically become citizens of the Principality of Iceland (there will also be new Icelandic passports) and anyone can support the micronation by purchasing “citizenship” or titles like Lord or Lady of Iceland for a small fee, without investing. .

However, nation building has its challenges. Mayer admits that on a previous exploration trip to the island, they had left behind an Icelandic flag and an Icelandic passport stamp, both of which have since disappeared, ruining plans for a flag-raising ceremony.

Some take the Principality of Iceland more seriously than others.

While Johnson confidently says they’re “as close to a nation as you can get, without having an army and navy,” Mayer sees it more as a quirky marketing tool.

Mayer stresses that the micronation should be seen as “ironic,” and that while they can bring their own rules when on the island (such as not using single-use plastics), Coffee Caye still falls squarely within the laws and borders of Belize.

“Why wouldn’t I invest?” says Stephen Rice, another investor, as the visiting group mixes celebratory rum coconuts on the beach. “I can tell all my friends that I own an island!”

(Related video) Covid: these are the risk places according to the CDC 0:33

investment risk

Rice is dressed in his best quick-drying travel pants and a suit jacket that he has brought from the States especially for the occasion.

Rice was the second investor in the project, after Mayer, and has been involved from the beginning. He even lost by one vote being elected Head of State of the Principality of Iceland in the most recent elections.

Rice says the project will never make him rich, but the cost of action won’t break him either. For Rice it’s mostly about having fun and fulfilling the dream of owning (or co-owning) an island.

Investors like Rice can visit the island at cost and will also receive a percentage of any profits they may make in the future, or if the island is sold. “You may think I’m trying to sell you a timeshare,” Rice says, “but I’m the one paying to be here on my own island.”

Let’s Buy an Island is still accepting investors for the next stage of development, with a cap that applies if the number of investors reaches 150. Exactly what the next stage will entail, no one is sure. Meanwhile, a group of tourists sits Around the barbecue to prepare lunch and open beers, they discuss the future of Coffee Caye.

As a group of travelers more accustomed to exploring ex-Soviet destinations than tropical islands, ideas range from erecting a statue of Lenin to creating an underwater sculpture garden of world dictators, including a sunken bust of Korea’s Kim Jong Un. from North.

Mayer’s ideas for the island involve regenerating the surrounding coral reef, while also developing a glamping site or converting shipping containers into basic boutique accommodation. He wants the island to become a “meeting place,” with a small restaurant or bar, kayaks and snorkels; not only for investors, but also for tourists and locals visiting Belize City.

However, potential investors will have questions to ask, including concerns about hurricanes and rising sea levels that could affect the island.

Velvet Dallesandro, who joined the tour because she was intrigued by the crowdfunding concept of an island, is not yet tempted to invest because of these risks. “Micronation is a real novelty,” she says. “But with climate change, it’s going to be a constant battle to keep it afloat. One hurricane hit, and that could be the end of it.”

A force for good?

Oscar D. Romero, the Belizean real estate agent who founded Coffee Caye for Let’s Buy an Island, says the group needs to “balance the environment and economic growth.” Romero explains that they would need environmental permits and government authorization for any development, as both the mangroves and the nearby barrier reef have protected status.

Romero says that if the island can develop sustainably, engage local Belizeans wherever possible, and help regenerate the environment, then the project can be a force for good.

The future of Coffee Caye and the Principality of Iceland rests in the hands of their investors, and it remains to be seen if and how the island develops, and how far the experiment with micronationalism goes.

In the short term, Coffee Caye and the Principality of Iceland have already helped create one of the most quirky travel-loving communities in the world. There are investors from 25 different countries, with professions ranging from train driver to CEO, but they all have the skills and enthusiasm to work for the island.

Mayer even brought his girlfriend here to propose (she said yes), while Rice says that Coffee Caye “has totally changed my travel philosophy of going somewhere, just once. I’ve been here three times already.”

“People really bought into the concept,” says Mayer as the group left the island the next day. “It was a crazy leap of faith, but our initial goal of buying an island, we’ve achieved it. But in the next phase, where are we going, we never had any plan because we didn’t know it would go this far.”