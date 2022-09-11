They brand King Carlos III as a despot for a controversial gesture during his proclamation

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the heir to the throne was her son Carlos.

Queen Elizabeth II lost her life on September 8.

Experts assure that the English people do not want Carlos III as king.

King Carlos III asked that some inkwells be removed from the table where he would sign some documents.

Within hours of the Queen isabel II lost his life and his son Carlos was crowned, the new monarch gave something to talk about on social networks, where Internet users thrashed him for the attitude he had during an event in which he had to sign several documents.

It all started when the King Charles III He asked the employees to remove some inkwells and pens to have space to sign, but it was not the fact that made it go viral, but his attitude, as he kept a face of annoyance and arrogance.

This gesture caused a stir, for which he was branded a despot and even compared to a spoiled child without manners who could not even move an object by himself. “Status, privileges and rights entrenched to the point where you don’t even consider moving a piece of stationery a few inches by yourself.”

“A common language error, kindly intended, in this case it’s stationery”, “He just lost his mother, I don’t think he’s in his right mind”, “That’s it, a despotic and classist gesture to start off on the right foot”, ” He may be King, but God did not give him the gift of sympathy, poor thing “are some of the comments on networks.

Charles III was proclaimed as king of england during a meeting of the Ascension Council at St. James’s Palace in London, attended by his son, the heir to the throne, William and his wife, the queen consort Camilla Parkerevent where he signed these documents and the controversial gesture took place.