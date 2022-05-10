They bring to light a play in which Ja Morant would have the intention of injuring Stephen Curry

In the midst of the controversy over the injury of the star of the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors, a play came to light in which Ja Morant would intend to injure Stephen Curry in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The semi-final series of lThe NBA Playoffs 2022 Come in Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies It’s on fire and a new controversy came with Ja Morant’s injury. However, social networks reminded the star point guard who began to break the codes.

During the Warriors’ 142-112 point victory in Game 3, Golden State decided to double Morant’s mark in the fourth quarter and Jordan Poole tried to steal the ball from him, but… The Golden State shooting guard grabbed Morant’s right knee. Grizzlies star and made a move on him that knocked him out of the game.

Ja Morant exploded on Twitter and with a “broke the code” attacked Poole for the foul that injured him. However, a few minutes after posting the message he deleted the post. Social networks did not forgive him and brought to light a play that exposed Memphis Grizzlies star.

Stephen Curry and Morant has a personal duel in the series Warriors vs. Grizzlies and in the first games, in addition to the spicy provocation of Ja to the ‘Chef’, there was a play in which the fans sowed doubt about a supposed intention of wanting to injure the Golden State star.

They bring to light a play in which Morant would have the intention of injuring Curry

“Did you break the code on this move”? asked a user on Twitter when tagging Ja Morant in a video that showed the play in which he would have intended to injure Stephen Curry. The Grizzlies base crossed the knee to the ‘Chef’ when he was heading to the hoop and had no chance of marking it.