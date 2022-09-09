They bring to the theater the story of a nurse who saved more than 500 children

The actress Fanny Sarfati is considered a nerd who studies in depth the historical figures she plays and avoids caricaturing them, such as Irena Sendler for the staging of the angel of warsawthat Tomás Urtusástegui wrote for her and that, like the playwright, restored her faith in humanity.

“I’m fine nerd, very killed, very passionate about studying my characters. I really like historical characters because you have to be very exact, I try not to make caricatures of the characters. That’s why I don’t even wear make-up as an old lady; I comb my hair, I dress and I dress from the inside because what I am looking for is not to present you with a caricature, but with a being of flesh and blood”, explains the cultural promoter in an interview about her version of Irena Sendler (1910-2008), enriched during the pandemic.

Sarfati performs again on Thursdays at the Shakespeare Forumuntil September 29, to the famous polish nursewho saved around 2,500 children from dying in Nazi concentration camps in Poland, similar to how the German businessman Oskar Schindler, the Japanese consul in Lithuania Chiune-Sempo Sugihara and the great Mexican Gilberto Bosques saved thousands .

He says that the history of the montage by Carlos Rangel is full of causalities and coincidences. First it was a publication that he saw on Facebook about a mournful commemoration of Sendler, of whom, among other films, they have made The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler (2009), made for television by John Kent Harrison and starring Anna Paquin (The piano and the X-Men trilogy).

“I fell in love with his photography, with the person and his story. So, I sent the publication to the teacher Urtusástegui and told him: ‘Please, look at this piece of woman’. And the teacher, who was so prolific, after ten days and in the old fashioned way, he sent me a script with the monologue he wrote for me about Irena. He had two titles, which he gave me a choice, something unusual also that may never happen to me again”, Sarfati recounts with emotion in his dressing room after the first performance of the piece, which until January 27, 2020 had not been able to premiere for being involved in other projects.

“But the time came to mount the monologue. She had agreed with Carlos Rangel to work together since we met at a theater festival. I told maestro Urtusástegui: ‘The time has come’, and we asked him to allow us to make historical details about everything, because we loved the plot and the dramaturgy. We premiered it in a single function in the Memory and Tolerance Museum in an event for the Holocaust, with a lot of things against it, but with a unique character”.

“Thanks to that presentation, we won the San Gines award for the best in independent theater and the Polish embassy, ​​​​whose diplomatic corps attended the show, offered us its sponsorship and we performed in Monterrey and Cancún, but the pandemic came and they locked us up. to all”, refers the actress.

Unfortunately, Tomás Urtusástegui was only able to see a single special function at Sarfati’s house, exclusively for him, since he died on April 8, 2020 and was already too ill to attend the one at the museum.

“Tears brimmed in her eyes. He told me that he had lost hope in humanity until he learned about the story of Irena Sendler, she gave him back hope in humanity, the hope that not all of us pass by as if things did not touch us, because they touch us all “, bill.

In Sarfati’s opinion, the confinement enriched his conception of the character, giving him a real idea of ​​what isolation and the threat of death and human losses were like, as happened in the Warsaw ghetto during the war. Second World War where Sendler rescued thousands of children from the Nazis.

“After more than a year that we were locked up, I really feel that the character fell into a different spiritual place, we grew up; we all lost, we felt the absences, the confinements, the losses, and that made the character grow in a brutal way, because one thing is that they talk to you about the confinement and another that you live it; one thing is that they talk to you about losses and absences, another thing is that you live them with full hands. And when Carlos and I got back together, we were already different people,” Sarfati explains.

In October 2021 he mounted at the Shakespeare Forum the angel of warsawalready associated with the company Cohen & Cohen, of Aarón and Esther Cohen, which has the largest collection of World War II videos in Mexico, to incorporate the multimedia aspect that accompanies the monologue.

—Who is Irena Sendler’s character challenging in her monologue? Who is her interlocutor?

Of course, to mount it you have to see how you break the fourth wall and who you are talking to. For decades it was thought that Irena had been shot by the Nazis. Remember that the Nazi files were inaccurate. The Polish resistance had bribed the man who was going to kill her so that she would be released and he recorded that he had shot her, but she lived. Until 2000 she was located in an asylum in Warsaw and then the world learned that she lived. All the boys and girls she saved from her, people between 60 and 70 years old, who hugged her as if they were still little children, went to visit her with her families. So, we decided that this fourth wall speaks to all these people who went to visit her, that’s why she says: “You come from so far to visit me, I already told you what you come to hear, what interests you, so that you come so far”. For us, the interlocutor is the boys and girls whom she saved.

—Where do you get the strength to play such a strong character?

All the actors have a rite before the third call. Mine is to light these two candles and ask Irena, her spirit, to give me the strength to transmit the message with passion and truth, without failing her, without inventing strange things and doing things to the character, because she is not a character from fiction, but historical; May she give me strength. And I look for my inner strength, I am also a strong woman. And her cause is strong enough to drink from there, I drink from Irena’s cause.

-There were many men recognized for their humanitarian role in the face of the Holocaust (Schindler, Bosques, Sugihara… But almost nothing has been said about women, not even Irena’s case has been as popular or recognized. How much did that influence you to take Irena to the scene?

There were plenty of Righteous Among the Nations (the title Israel gave to those who helped Jews in the Holocaust, including Sendler) men and women. Schindler is perhaps best known for the Steven Spielberg movie, which saved a thousand people. “If you save one, you save the whole town”, says my work, because if you save one person, you saved his offspring, an entire town. Yes there are movies about Irena. Spielberg, a Jew himself, has a great collection of things about the Holocaust. Schindler’s List It’s a great movie, I watch it again and I say that to myself, because through it we know that there were people who did not go unnoticed along the way. There were many women. Irena Sendler’s team was almost all women. She was the leader, who began like an ant job to rescue one child at a time; She then joined the Polish resistance, which had a Jewish aid council and a child rescue committee to which Irena belonged. But she had a corps of nurses and many people who helped her. It was a virtuous circle of many people. That is why she says in videos that circulate that it was not her, but many people, although many were no longer alive.

Sarafati abounds on how she prepares the characters, especially historical ones such as Sendler or Golda Meir, Prime Minister of Israel from 1969 to 1974, whose life she brought to the stage in Golda’s balcony (2018).

“In his inner part I look, for example, for his illnesses, the emotional handles of his illnesses. A limp because your legs and feet were broken (like Sendler) is not the same as a limp due to phlebitis, like Golda Meir; when you have phlebitis sometimes you limp and sometimes you don’t; when you have your legs and feet fractured due to torture you limp all the time and your hip changes”.

“Even those disease things you have to study. Irena had a lot of strength in her hands, her voice never cracked too much, her voice did age, but always strong, lucid, that’s why you see the voice I make for her, it’s not Fanny’s, but it’s not that of a cracked old lady either No, because Irena wasn’t like that, despite her ninety-odd years, she didn’t speak like that. You see her little hands and they were very strong and as an old woman she continues doing her little hands like that, you see that strength goes with you to the grave. I studied the character a lot, the time in which he lived, the Holocaust, which I have studied more than once ”; add.

—The play opens with a quote from Sendler about how furious she felt when they told her she was an angel. What feeling does this life arouse in you: fury, horror, pride?

It moves me to the marrow of my bones. Also to me, like Tomás (Ursusástegui) it gives me hope in the human being; he moves me a lot, he gives me the strength to think that we, who are ordinary, ordinary human beings, can make a difference, we can do extraordinary things even if they are small seeds. You don’t have to save 2,500 children, I wish we could, but you can do little things that make a difference. For example, you can respect your neighbor, respect their differences, already with that.

—And what makes you more furious: that there was only one Irena Sendler or many Adolf Hitlers?

It is a painful and very strong question. I still believe that there are more good guys than bad guys; I also believe, despite this tremendous world, that if we could count people, we would be more good than bad in humanity.

—In our current context, with one more war in Europe, with many situations in many regions of the world such as Europe, the Dominican Republic, Israel, the United States, in which people are isolated, such as in the Warsaw ghetto, what can Irena Sendler teach us?

Of course, I would like to be as wise as Irena, but the little I can learn from her is that she teaches us thousands of things, but when we realize that (the problem) does not happen to the other, it is essential. (The pandemic) did not happen to the Chinese, it happened to all of us. It doesn’t happen to blacks, Jews, Catholics, Protestants, gays, it doesn’t happen to groups, what happens to each one of them happens to us. Because if someone who is next to you hates a group, how do you know that he doesn’t hate you for any other kind of thing? Now that neo-Nazi groups are emerging, like this wedding that took place in Tlaxcala (last April) with a Nazi theme, if the Nazis saw these people who think they are neo-Nazis, they would send them to the concentration camp. It’s just that we don’t even study enough, we don’t even know. It’s just joining a group for joining. We are so eager to belong to something that we can also belong to ridiculous things, because that also bordered on the criminal and the ridiculous. What happens to one, happens to all of us, we are one, that is one of the teachings that Irena Sendler gives.

—In the play Sendler says to carry a feeling of guilt for not having saved more children.

Schindler also carried that feeling. At the end of Spielberg’s film, Schindler takes off a pin and says, “This would have saved one more person.” Because people who get into the circle of virtues always know that they can do a little more. That is a learning that wow!.

—There is also a very strong message about Irena Sendler’s humor in her work.

We also get it from Irena herself, because despite everything she suffered, she was a sweet, tender woman, she laughed, because she said —and the text says so—: “Forget the bad, always remember the good, that’s the way it is. better”. Remembering so as not to forget is fine, but on a day-to-day basis, the very wise people are those who can laugh. And I think that very intelligent people are those that have a very good sense of humor.

