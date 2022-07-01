They broadcast an image of the driver who transported the 53 Mexican migrants killed in a change in Texas

The number of migrants killed in a truck in San Antonio, Texas, has risen to 53, US immigration services reported Wednesday.

Separately, Federal Police detained two men Tuesday at an address linked to the truck’s license plate, according to court documents.

Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao and Juan Claudio D’Luna-Méndez, Two Mexican citizens whose tourist visas had expired are being prosecuted for carrying a prohibited weapon.

A third person, suspected of driving the truck, was also arrested near where the vehicle was parked “under the influence of methamphetamine,” the newspaper reported. San Antonio Express-Newsciting police sources.

He was identified as Homero N and “tried to pass himself off as one of the survivors,” said Francisco Garduño.

The vehicle bore a license plate for a US company from Alamo, Texas, which he has denied owning.

They spread a photo of the driver of the truck where more than 50 migrants died in Texas. The image was captured by a security camera. Homero Zamorano is his name. pic.twitter.com/H22VyDFCBf — Rony Martinez (@ronymartinezhn) June 29, 2022

Likewise, the National Migration Institute (INM) of Mexico published an image captured by security cameras of a checkpoint where the alleged driver of the truck can be seen.

For now, after this tragedy, Mexico, the United States, Guatemala and Honduras agreed this Wednesday to “work together” to support the injured and the families of the victims, as well as cooperate in the investigation “to bring those responsible to justice.” justice” and “establish an Immediate Action Group to exchange information and work in a coordinated manner to dismantle human trafficking networks.”

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, called on Tuesday to strengthen the fight against “a criminal industry that generates several billion dollars.”

The chilling call to 911

US authorities opened an investigation on Tuesday after the deaths of at least 51 migrants who, despite suffocating heat, were crowded into a truck trailer in Texas, a tragedy that President Joe Biden blamed on human traffickers.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Authorities were alerted to the abandoned truck by an emergency call from one of the people inside the trailer.

The person who called alerted saying that they were “inside a pipe” (container) and in the background another of the migrants can be heard saying: we do not have oxygen. After this, the person responds to the 911 operator that the truck was stopped and assumed that it was on the side of a highway because cars could be heard passing by.

“We are like 80 people”said the migrant in the call, in which the anguish of those who lived through those moments of uncertainty when abandoned is heard in the background. “Help help”is heard in the background while the 911 operator asks rigorous questions to establish where the vehicle may be located.

At the moment, while asking where the truck had left from, the call dropped and the operator exclaimed: “I lost them”.

On the other hand, from the San Antonio Police they detailed that a worker in a nearby building heard a cry for help and went to investigatefinding the trailer with the door partially open and the corpses inside.

How did they die?

The tractor-trailer was abandoned on the side of a highway in a sparsely populated area 14 kilometers from downtown San Antonio, next to a railroad track and near several junkyards and auto parts stores.

It was also a short drive from Interstate 35, which connects San Antonio with Laredo, on the border between Texas and Mexico, 250 kilometers to the south.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said the trailer was designed as a refrigerated space but did not have a working air conditioning unit.

Sixteen people, including four children, were pulled from the trailer alive, suffering from acute heat stroke and dehydration. The high temperature in San Antonio on Monday was 39.4 degrees Celsius.

And according to Patterson, a firm that refrigerates trailers, the temperature inside a trailer without ventilation or refrigeration can rise as high as 65°C in hot weather.

*With information from AFP.