they brutally criticize their respective fashion choices

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are brutally honest in giving each other fashion advice and they don’t mind criticizing each other’s looks.

The report of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom it is based on a value: honesty. The couple is sincere in telling each other everything, even the most unpleasant things, including those concerning the style choices. Clothing can become a sore point at times, especially for the singer, who usually shows off very original outfits and often changes her look. But the actor has no problem criticizing a hairstyle or a dress when he doesn’t like it. In this they are the same: both brutally honest!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: the truth above all

After the failure of her marriage with actor Russell Brand and the relationship with singer-songwriter John Mayer, since 2018 Katy Perry is linked to actor Orlando Bloom. In 2020 they announced they were expecting a child: the news was given in an original way, through the video clip of the song Never Worn White. On August 26 of the same year, the two welcomed their eldest daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into their family. It seems that now things are going well between them, even if there was a moment of crisis, which kept them apart for about a year, only to get back together and find their balance. The couple’s relationship for them is based on one essential element: the crudest honesty, including what concerns fashion and style choices.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, brutally honest

During the Daily Pop show of E! News, the 37-year-old admitted that both she and her partner are anything but shy when it comes to giving style tips. They don’t spare themselves when it comes to criticizing the other’s choices, because they want to be honest in saying what they think. The singer explained: “We tell each other the truth, like: you look… I don’t know… come on don’t wear it“. And he does the same, even if by now he is used to his partner’s often extravagant looks, especially when she is on stage, among colorful costumes and wigs of all kinds. If he can, however, he tries to avoid slips or falls in style and she does the same, at the cost of going down hard.