“They buried him without the heart”

Maradona buried without heart. Shock revelation on Diego Armando Maradona a few days after the first anniversary of his death on November 25, 2020 in Argentina. “His heart was extracted for study because it was very important in determining the cause of death. Obviously now Diego Maradona is buried without a heart“.

This is said by Nelson Castro, Argentine journalist and doctor, author of the book ‘Diego’s health: the true story’. “His heart weighed half a kilo when it normally weighs 300 grams – Castro adds to the TV program ‘La Mesa de Juana Viale’ -. He had a big heart for various reasons, for example because of his heart failure and because of the heart disease he had. ‘

After Castro’s death, «a group of ultras from Gimnasia La Plata, the last team coached by the champion, planned to break in and extract his heart. When it was discovered that this was about to happen it was decided to remove the heart to study it: because his heart was very important in determining the cause of Maradona’s death ». Castro also claimed that Maradona lived a much longer life than expected due to his “privileged body in terms of resistance … other people would die.” The problem is that he never wanted to make a real lasting recovery ». For the doctor «it was very difficult to be able to access all the medical sources that had to do with Diego. Medical records will be a source for future biographies ».

Last updated: Monday 22 November 2021, 19:51









