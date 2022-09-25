They buried in Milagro the lawyer José Villalta, who was assassinated in the south of Guayaquil; after the case, allegations of alleged abuse come to light | Security | News

The lawyer José Alejandro Villalta was buried this Saturday afternoon in the Milagro cemetery, after having been veiled in his family’s home.

The 30-year-old, a native of that canton of Guayas, was shot in the south of Guayaquil on Thursday afternoon when he was in his vehicle.

He was shot six times in the head while allegedly waiting for a customer.

Villalta left two girls in the orphanage and his case has generated controversy, because, after the murder, the police commander of Zone 8 (Guayaquil, Durán and Samborondón), Víctor Zárate, mentioned that the now deceased would have been working as a defender of any of the parties involved in the prison massacres.

However, hours later it became known on social networks that the lawyer had allegedly received threats from a police officer and that he had been looking for a bodyguard for a month, because he knew that they were offering money to kill him.

Villalta spread on his social networks that months ago an alleged hit man called him to let him know that they were paying to end his life, and that a month ago another person would have informed him that someone was giving $ 2,000 in the Penitentiary to be shot.

The deceased today pointed out in his networks a police officer who has been denounced by his ex-wife and her daughters for alleged abuse. The miraculous lawyer defended them.

This revelation was also made on Twitter by María JH, the 21-year-old girl who claimed to have been a victim of rape by her mother’s ex-husband.

The uniformed man has also been denounced by María JH’s younger sister for alleged sexual abuse, and by their mother for alleged psychological abuse, after they divorced last year.

María J., who now lives abroad, assured this newspaper by telephone that the violations against her began ten years ago, when her mother began a relationship with the uniformed officer and he moved in with them. They lived in Boliche, Yaguachi canton, while her stepfather worked at Milagro.

She said that she decided to shut up the abuse because her stepfather allegedly threatened to start abusing her sister if she spoke up. Her younger sister was then 8 years old.

María J. assured that her stepfather raped her until she was 15 years old, and then she met a young man who is now her boyfriend.

“I noticed that he looked at me strangely; It seems that he got jealous, and he didn’t touch me again. So, I think he started abusing my sister, ”said the young woman, who today studies Nursing.

She and her sister went to live in the United States at the beginning of 2021. She said that her mother separated and divorced the policeman at the end of that same year.

They remained silent until February 2022, when María J.’s younger sister returned to the country to visit her mother. There she told her mother about her abuse.

“My mom called me to ask if it had happened to me too, and that’s when I found out that she had been abusing my sister too. A few weeks later I traveled to Ecuador to file the complaint,” she said.

The sisters have a date to testify in the Gessel chamber this Monday, September 25 and Tuesday, September 26, but they are afraid to go after the murder of their lawyer.

“I had to travel this weekend, but I will not go; that the Prosecutor’s Office see how the telematic version takes us. My sister and my mother, who are in Ecuador, are in hiding, but that man is still free; He has been summoned many times to give his version, and he has not gone, ”said María J., who asks for justice and blamed her mother’s ex-husband in case something happens to them.

The complaints were filed in Yaguachi. (YO)