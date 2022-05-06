They calculate the correct order to progress in Elden Ring

If you are just starting to play Elden Ring, this map made by a reddit user suggests the best way to beat the game (no spoilers).

Elden Ring is an open world game that is confusing if you are used to games that lead your way with icons. The Middle Lands open before you and from the first moment they leave you free to explore what you want… and learn along the way.

These months, users of the Elden Ring have shared their strategies and paths through the Midlands, and although there are some mandatory bosses, most are optional, and the order depends.

If you’re just starting out in the Elden Ring (or want to start it from scratch) this map might help. It has been created by Reddit user HexTheHardcoreCaual and represents the most optimal route to beat the game, or at least the most balanced if you want a more progressive level of difficulty.

The points on the map indicate the order you should follow to beat Elden Ring if you want a progressive difficulty level and get rewards accordingly. The map only marks the areas to go where you will find bosses or enemies, but no spoilersif you want to use it without having beaten the game.

The user also recommends do not use the farming areas that allow you to get many runes to level up (i.e. don’t stay too long in an area with much higher level enemies). It breaks the game if you quickly jump to level 150 and then go through zones designed for level 40, 60 or 90.

The order, in reality, can be subjective for each player. This user considers that, although Malenia is considered the most complicated boss (the one with “let me alone her”), he does not put it as the final boss since it is not the conclusion of the game.

Elden Ring continues to be at the center of the network conversation. Now that many players have already arrived in Malenia, they have turned their corridor of pain into the corridor of memes.

Players are also finding out secrets from the game, like a very sad detail, and other ways to play… like replicating Frodo’s journey in The Lord of the Rings in Elden Ring.