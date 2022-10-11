They call for a patriotic march against the migratory pact

The Duartian Institute will take the “Patriotic March” to the province of Azua on November 5, at 10:00 in the morning.

The information was offered by Wilson Gómez, president of the entity, who at the time of the announcement was accompanied by a delegation.

“We are going to continue demanding that the international community, mainly the UN (United Nations World Organization), the OAS (Organization of American States) and the great powers such as the United States, France and Canada, accompany the Haitian nation to undertake a sustained process,” said Gómez.

Another issue that was discussed at the press conference was that between the Dominican Republic and Haiti there is no need to create a “migration pact.”

“To enforce the Constitution and the laws, a migration pact is not needed. If there is a sector that is demanding repatriation and then goes to the General Directorate of Migration to say no, to say so publicly and to denounce it, the majority of the Dominican people and the movements that support the claim. In the Duartian Institute they are all one that the repatriation policy has to be a focused element, so that the Government’s foreign policy is credible, what is necessary and convenient is the need for a State pact to support this policy ”, said Pelegrín Castillo Semán, adding that a team of experts has been created, with whom a document is being drawn up to organize migration regulations and compliance with labor regulations.

not refugees

While Wilson Gómez saw as positive the decision of President Luis Abinader not to give asylum to Haitian foreigners, since, as he explained, the number of these residing in an undocumented and legalized manner exceeds proportionality.

“Another thing that the Duartian Institute welcomes is the fact that the President spoke very clearly in what has to do with refugees, and said that the Dominican Republic will not accept refugees, that is fine, since the country has a number disproportionate number of Haitians in the country, all of this must be accompanied by measures from the State to enforce the legislatures even in this circumstance”, declared Wilson Gómez.

Phrase

“You cannot allow ‘tolls’ to be charged to traffic people and goods across the border”

Wilson Gómez, President Duartiano Institute.