They call for projects that promote mental health and well-being based on the wisdom of Buddhism

Announcement: “Trisong Scholarship to promote mental health and well-being”

Inscription: Until September 30, 2022.

Khyentse Foundation

The main objective of this scholarship is to identify and support people and organizations that work to promote mental health and well-being in the world, through projects and programs that have a basis in the wisdom of Buddhism.

ADVERTISING

Recipients: Initiatives that offer innovative, creative and skillful solutions to share a Buddhist vision of basic well-being. Projects do not need to be externally Buddhist, but should be rooted in Buddhist vision and practice and share values ​​that alleviate suffering, foster emotional well-being, and strengthen physical and mental health.

Requirements: Examples of requests that may be well received:

A Buddhist center that offers inpatient or care services, or trains people in end-of-life care. A project that uses art or performance therapy in a group setting. To do outreach and social work for people in need. That uses Buddhist concepts to help people struggling with addiction. A program to visit schools and talk to young people about managing their emotions in difficult times. A Buddhist center that organizes an informal event for the local community. A project to offer a group meditation program in a prison setting. Start a support group for depression and anxiety based on Buddhism. Use pastoral counseling to help others through challenges. A program that introduces families to meditation. Applications will be reviewed by a committee of mental health and resiliency professionals.

Scholarships: $5,000 or more. Award amounts will depend on the scope and needs of the project.

More information:

khyentsefoundation.org/trisong-grant/