They call for projects that promote mental health and well-being based on the wisdom of Buddhism

Announcement: “Trisong Scholarship to promote mental health and well-being”

Inscription: Until September 30, 2022.

Khyentse Foundation

The main objective of this scholarship is to identify and support people and organizations that work to promote mental health and well-being in the world, through projects and programs that have a basis in the wisdom of Buddhism.

Recipients: Initiatives that offer innovative, creative and skillful solutions to share a Buddhist vision of basic well-being. Projects do not need to be externally Buddhist, but should be rooted in Buddhist vision and practice and share values ​​that alleviate suffering, foster emotional well-being, and strengthen physical and mental health.

Requirements: Examples of requests that may be well received:

  1. A Buddhist center that offers inpatient or care services, or trains people in end-of-life care.
  2. A project that uses art or performance therapy in a group setting.
  3. To do outreach and social work for people in need.
  4. That uses Buddhist concepts to help people struggling with addiction.
  5. A program to visit schools and talk to young people about managing their emotions in difficult times.
  6. A Buddhist center that organizes an informal event for the local community.
  7. A project to offer a group meditation program in a prison setting.
  8. Start a support group for depression and anxiety based on Buddhism.
  9. Use pastoral counseling to help others through challenges.
  10. A program that introduces families to meditation. Applications will be reviewed by a committee of mental health and resiliency professionals.

Scholarships: $5,000 or more. Award amounts will depend on the scope and needs of the project.

More information:
khyentsefoundation.org/trisong-grant/

