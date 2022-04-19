They call him? Pedro Troglio points out that he would love to lead the Honduran national team
Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The Argentinian Peter Troglio raised his hand and did not hide his desire to be able to lead the Honduran national teamwho is looking for a coach after the goodbye without pain or glory of the Colombian “Bolillo” Gomez.
Troglio recently resigned from following the San Lorenzo bench de Almagro after the painful elimination of Ciclón in the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup after falling on penalties against Racing de Córdoba in the third division.
After separating from Cuervo, the Argentine strategist appears as an option to manage the Honduran team after his successful passage through the ranks of Olimpia where he won four National League titles.
Monday night in an interview for ESPN of Argentina, Pedro Troglio spoke about the possibility of reaching the H and did not hide that he would love it.
“Honestly, I don’t have anything concrete. It would be unfair to say, they name me but I always dreamed of qualifying and participating in a World Cup with a national team like I had as a player”, he began by saying.
And he added: “Of course I would be interested in addition to knowing Honduran soccer. They have players in Greece, Spain, France, the United States. They name me but they haven’t called me.”
Troglio does not forget the good times he had at the helm of Olimpia, where he became five-time champion after winning four consecutive titles.
“They were three years in the best team in Honduras and it went very well for me, I came because it was a great opportunity for me and it brought me closer to the family. I am grateful for what I experienced in Honduras”, he analyzed.
It should be remembered that in addition to Pedro Troglio, Reinaldo Rueda, Juan Carlos Osorio and the Honduran Salomón Nazar They are the candidates to take the reins of the catracha squad.
The next commitments of Honduras are in the month of June in the League of Nations where it was spliced in group C along with Canada and Curaçao.