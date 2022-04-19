They call him? Pedro Troglio points out that he would love to lead the Honduran national team

The Argentinian Peter Troglio raised his hand and did not hide his desire to be able to lead the Honduran national teamwho is looking for a coach after the goodbye without pain or glory of the Colombian “Bolillo” Gomez.

Troglio recently resigned from following the San Lorenzo bench de Almagro after the painful elimination of Ciclón in the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup after falling on penalties against Racing de Córdoba in the third division.

After separating from Cuervo, the Argentine strategist appears as an option to manage the Honduran team after his successful passage through the ranks of Olimpia where he won four National League titles.

Monday night in an interview for ESPN of Argentina, Pedro Troglio spoke about the possibility of reaching the H and did not hide that he would love it.

“Honestly, I don’t have anything concrete. It would be unfair to say, they name me but I always dreamed of qualifying and participating in a World Cup with a national team like I had as a player”, he began by saying.