They call him the new Lozano, it costs 3 times less and would reach Europe thanks to the Tri

The new Hirving Lozano that would be one step away from Europe

March 22, 2022 11:25 a.m.

The Mexican team is preparing in the CAR with a view to what will be the match against the United States, where Hirving Lozano and his teammates are concentrated, one of them closely followed by European scouts.

The path that Hirving Lozano opened for Edson Álvarez and Erick Gutiérrez to arrive in the Netherlands, or the most recent Johan Vásquez to Italy, now the opportunity may come to striker Alexis Vega.

The Mexican attacker, considered the successor of Hirving Lozano in El Tri, since he manages the same band, could make the big jump to PSV Eindhoven. According to TUDN, viewers of the Dutch team will be at the Azteca stadium to observe Vega.

Does Vega have any chance of going to Europe?

According to the report by the journalist Karina Herrera, the PSV agents who met at the Jalisco stadium to see him in action were satisfied. Thanks to the Chivas agreement with the Farmers, their signing could be given.

