They call him the new Lozano, it costs 3 times less and would reach Europe thanks to the Tri

James 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 44 Views

The new Hirving Lozano that would be one step away from Europe
The new Hirving Lozano that would be one step away from Europe

The Mexican team is preparing in the CAR with a view to what will be the match against the United States, where Hirving Lozano and his teammates are concentrated, one of them closely followed by European scouts.

More news from the Mexican team:

Goodbye to El Tri, Canada’s tempting offer to Flores after Martino’s rejection

The path that Hirving Lozano opened for Edson Álvarez and Erick Gutiérrez to arrive in the Netherlands, or the most recent Johan Vásquez to Italy, now the opportunity may come to striker Alexis Vega.

The Mexican attacker, considered the successor of Hirving Lozano in El Tri, since he manages the same band, could make the big jump to PSV Eindhoven. According to TUDN, viewers of the Dutch team will be at the Azteca stadium to observe Vega.

Does Vega have any chance of going to Europe?

According to the report by the journalist Karina Herrera, the PSV agents who met at the Jalisco stadium to see him in action were satisfied. Thanks to the Chivas agreement with the Farmers, their signing could be given.

More news from the Mexican team:

He is the Mexican Xavi, but Martino ignores him in El Tri and prefers Luis Romo

Source link

About James

Check Also

Santos reached an agreement with an Ecuadorian Brayan Angulo

tricolors Santos reached an agreement with one of the Ecuadorians that Fabián Bustos asked for. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved