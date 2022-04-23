They call him the new Messi and now he wants to join him with Hirving Lozano for 98 million pesos

Hirving Lozano and the new Messi could share court

April 22, 2022 11:45 a.m.

The future of Hirving Lozano could change significantly, because not only would he leave Napoli, but he will also have the opportunity to play with the new promise of European football, who is nicknamed the new Lionel Messi.

According to the newspaper La Repubblica in Italy, he revealed that Napoli and Lazio would be negotiating some elements. The idea of ​​​​the Neapolitan team is to take Luis Alberto, an attacking midfielder, but Lazio would look for a striker, that is where Hirving Lozano could arrive, although he is not the only one of interest.

If the exchange between Luis Alberto and Hirving Lozano materializes, Chucky could land in Lazio, where the Mexican-Argentine midfielder Luka Romero plays. At just 17 years old, the young man is considered the new Messi, according to South American media.

What chance does Lozano have of reaching Lazio?

The chances that Hirving Lozano will move to the Lazio box are high, although everything will depend on the amount of salary. Chucky in Napoli receives 4.5 million euros a year (98 million pesos), so he would leave the Neapolitan box for the same figure or a higher one.

