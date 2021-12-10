We are a people of sailors but many of us ignore the presence of some beneficial fish. Yet, as in our case, they do not come from distant oceans but from our seas. They call it “Cinderella of the seas” this little-known cheap fish that would help us knock out bad cholesterol. It is a blue fish and like all those in its category it would boast many beneficial qualities. But what we are going to see today also has another advantage: it costs very little. And we think that, unfortunately, as the statistics recall, too many Italians could not afford fish for its cost. Let’s reveal the curiosity and let’s see its characteristics in this article of our editorial staff.

Few plugs and easily removable

It is not only the price that stops the customer when buying fresh fish, but also the question of the bones. And the scabbard fish has very few and easily removable ones. So: it’s cheap and easy to wash and care for. We are already 2-0 for him. We are talking about a lean fish and very rich in omega 3 fatty acids. Yet, so little considered that it is often not even the protagonist of fishing trips. But being a blue fish it has many beneficial qualities for our body.

They call it “Cinderella of the seas” this little-known cheap fish that would help us knock out bad cholesterol

As also supported by the study that we enclose, blue fish and therefore also our paddlefish, would be a valid ally of the heart. Thanks to the omega 3 fats that nature gives us to lower triglycerides and cholesterol. But, as doctors claim, we should eat bluefish at least a couple of times a week. In addition, of course, to do some nice walks, a few hours of sport and not overdo the vices at the table.

Sicily versus Japan

It seems incredible, yet the paddlefish is the protagonist of a rivalry at the table between our beautiful Sicily and Japan. Reason for the dispute, its use. The Orientals use it in the famous “Naruto” rolls, protagonists of sushi. In Sicily, on the other hand, spatula fish appears as an alternative to sardines in many and very tasty recipes. Delicious breaded, baked au gratin, but also in pasta sauce and even in salads. A precious health ally to bring to the table more often. Like the recipe that we propose to our readers in the study.

Deepening

Not the usual pasta but a tasty recipe for those with little time and even less desire to cook