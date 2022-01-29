They call their daughter Ikea. They get a sofa, but she changes her name

We hear many strange names around. But few are so well known and above all linked to probable … speculative purposes. The story comes from Norwich, north of England, tells the Mirror: 19 years ago, while she is pregnant with her daughter, she sees on TV a commercial of the famous chain of furniture stores Ikea and thinks: why not? Sounds good! And maybe – we read between the lines of the British newspaper – something can be remedied …

“At home they screw me Kea, but at school …”

And so it was: the Dagless couple chose the name Ikea for the birth. It is the same girl who tells the Mirror: “When I was very small, my mother received a letter from Ikea in which she was offered a supply of free games and some other benefits: I received some toys, my mother a sofa”. Obviously, the particular name of the girl could not go unnoticed as the girl grew up and went first to kindergarten, then to elementary school: at school she was targeted “also because the children did not even know what Ikea was”; she still tells the girl, “although many in the family used the diminutive Kea”.

So, in 2014, at 12 – the minimum age required by British law – she had her name changed at the registry office: now she is called Jasmine. “If I go to Ikea? – She concludes her interview – Why not? I consider it a kind of sentimental tour “.