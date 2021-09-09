They called him Jeeg Robot, all connections to Nolan’s Batman

When it comes to cinecomics of the 21st century, one cannot help but mention Christopher Nolan’s Batman: the trilogy with Christian Bale was fundamental for the genre, as evidenced by the more or less veiled tributes present in myriads of Italian productions, too. including They called him Jeeg Robot.

Gabriele Mainetti’s film actually contains more than one reference not too hidden from the trilogy of the Dark Knight, starting from its protagonist: Claudio Santamaria has in fact played an essential role in spreading Nolan’s work in our country, having been the Italian voice actor of Christian Bale for all three films in the saga (as well as on the occasion of LEGO Batman – The Movie, but that’s another story).

Furthermore, during the final sequence of the film, we can hear the voice of a reporter that Nolan fans should recognize without too much effort: it is in fact Adriano Giannini, who in The Dark Knight brilliantly dubbed the legendary Heath Ledger’s Joker. Coincidences? Rather hard to believe!

You had noticed all these references to Batman’s Christopher Nolan? Let us know in the comments! Bats and the DC universe aside, however, let’s see who inspired Luca Marinelli’s unforgettable Gypsy.