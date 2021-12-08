«They called me ‘the man eater’» – Corriere.it

from Entertainment editing

The champion traces the prejudices, machismo and sexism encountered during her career: “Men have the right to victory because important sports are for men”

Protagonist of the last episode of Hyenas alongside Nicola Savino, the swimming champion Federica Pellegrini

on Tuesday evening, she told what it meant for a woman to achieve results of her level in sport and how much she had to clash with prejudice, machismo and sexism. Like the other women who before her were co-hosts of the broadcast of Italia 1, Pellegrini, 33, also told something about herself with an intense monologue who then also posted on Instagram, next to a key passage of the speech: “The men who matter to me are those who don’t need men’s things.”

“Many women here in recent weeks have talked about their experiences and their ideas and tonight it’s my turn. I have never shied away from confrontation, I know I have my beautiful character and I’m not ashamed of it – the Divina began -. I have always fought for what I believe in, I have exposed myself and I have defended the people I love, paying the consequences, but it is part of the game. So I accepted, I thought about it a lot, and there is one thing that made me think in particular: in all these years, in which I have competed against women, why have I had to compare myself so much more often with men? Men who were waiting for me at the gate, whether I won, whether I lost because if you fall you are a finished athlete, if you stand up you are a princess placed on a pedestal that attention sooner or later you pay because if a man wins and goes rightly proud of it he is a bomber, if a woman wins and goes rightly proud of it he pulls it ».

“So they are all waiting for the disaster”, continued the champion, recounting the judgment she has constantly felt about herself from the male world, well beyond the sports field: “Men who judged my private life because if you are a male athlete and you have relationships you are very cool, if you are a female athlete and have relationships you are the man eater. “The man eater” they titled “, said Pellegrini, recalling an episode in which the son of a swimming coach, after she had defended his coach, tweeted” he is your penis of the year “. «A very fine sporting analysis», comments Federica sarcastically. And then he goes on to remember L

at his first Olympics “At 16, when I was struggling with acne like all teenagers in the world, and on the radio they commented”it will be testosterone“”.

In her monologue, the former swimmer then stressed that men, in her experience, “they have the right to victory because all the sports that you woman have started to practice they have practiced them first, they have performed them better, they have invented them. Because important sports are men’s sports because important things are men’s things. It is therefore time to take stock. So tonight I say to these men that if you liked thinking of me like this, I’m glad you enjoyed yourself, at least you. To the other men in my life I say thank you for giving me a look that has always believed in my eyes, in my strength and in my beauty. It’s the men who matter to me: those who don’t need men’s things“.