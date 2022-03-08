they can be registered if they flee Ukraine and Russia

MilanNews.it

Official statement from FIFA announcing new, temporary rules to address various issues relating to the war in Ukraine. Following the escalation, with the ongoing humanitarian crisis, the FIFA Council Presidency has decided, together with UEFA, to amend the regulation on the status and transfer of players, to “provide certainty of the direction and clarity”. The annex is titled as “Temporary rules to address the exceptional situation resulting from the war in Ukraine”.

The decisions made.

All employment contracts of foreign players and coaches with clubs in Ukraine will be considered suspended until the end of the season, on 30 June 2022, without any intervention in this sense being necessary. In order to facilitate the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia, in the event that the clubs affiliated with the Russian Football Association (FUR) do not reach a mutual agreement with their respective foreign players and coaches before or 10 March 2022 and unless otherwise agreed to registered, foreign players and coaches will have the right to unilaterally terminate the employment relationship with the FUR affiliated clubs in question until the end of the season in Russia (30 June 2022). The suspension of the contract referred to in the previous paragraphs will mean that players and coaches will be considered “out of contract” until 30 June 2022 and will therefore be free to sign a contract with another club without suffering consequences of any kind.

Even more flexibility.

Furthermore, in order to offer flexibility to players whose membership was in the UAF or FUR and who have left or may intend to leave the territory of Ukraine or Russia following the war in Ukraine, foreign players whose previous registration was with the UAF or the FUR may be registered even if the registration period is closed at the federation of the club with which they enter into a new contract. For this exception to apply and to protect the integrity of the competitions, registration for the new club must occur before or on 7 April 2022. To further protect the integrity of the competitions, clubs have the right to register a maximum of two players. who benefited from the exception.

Player protection.

In relation to the protection of minors, minors fleeing Ukraine to other countries due to armed conflict will be deemed to comply with the requirements of Article 19 paragraph 2 d) of the RSTP, which exempts refugee minors from the rule preventing international transfer. of players under the age of 18.