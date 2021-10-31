they can empty your checking account

Modern technologies are now part of our lives in such a deep-rooted way that in most cases giving up the operations carried out through our smartphone or computer would be on the verge of absurdity. The Internet is now present in almost every modern device, and events such as the pandemic have highlighted, should it be further needed, the importance of digital technologies in our lives.

The study, as well as online purchases and home banking, are now increasingly dependent on the internet, even if this in some cases carries risks.

“Beware of this sms!”: They can empty your current account

We have already covered the risks of phishing, that is an old but always current type of online scam, which consists in sending messages via email that “invite” the victim to select a particular link, which if followed causes damage within the device or more likely indexes to a domain that “steals” sensitive data of the unfortunate user.

This form of deception, which has adapted to the latest technologies, often “copies” the appearance of the sites of the most famous banks so as to be credible even if human intervention is always necessary to be completed.

A concrete example is given by the last type of scam, through a text message: in particular this type of scam is nicknamed smishing, and maintains the common traits of the phishing, but it can be even more complex, given that it presents a message with a plausible appearance, which generally signals the irregularity of an elusive transaction carried out or the need to check your current account, thus inviting you to select a link below, which reports to a site that resembles in all respects to that of an existing bank.

This access is reported to accomplices of the scam who call the victim asking for the sensitive data of their current account, thus giving the green light to access and complete the scam: in this way dozens of people have suffered very large losses.

Advice

Even if modern banks are equipped to limit these situations to a minimum, it is often the user who “bites” to this type of scam. It can be very important to “catch” the signals to avoid running into scams of this type, for example to pay attention to the header of the sms / email that if it presents a generic “Dear User / customer” is usually suspicious, then note any grammatical errors it can spare us very serious problems in this regard.

Also pay attention to the number that is used for the call-trap, if it is a toll-free number this represents a signal, since the banks use dedicated numbers.

In any case, it is always better not to let yourself be controlled by anxiety and not to open any links, better to contact the dedicated numbers of our bank directly for any checks.