“They can no longer play and enter stadiums”

The decision of the Government to reduce the stadium capacity to face the new, violent wave of contagions of Coronavirus, linked to the variant Omicron, took the Italian football clubs by surprise, already struggling with the difficulties that could arise in January, when access to sports facilities will also be allowed for athletes only to those with the so-called “Reinforced green pass“, Or the one reserved for those who are vaccinated or cured of Coronavirus.

Nothing to do then for the “no vax” who until now had got away with undergoing periodic swabs.

Football and Coronavirus, Costa reassures: “There will be no other limitations”

In addition to this, as mentioned, from the matches on January 6, the football stadiums will return to being populated only at 50%, compared to the 75% with which the season had opened, and which indeed seemed to be the prelude to a total reopening for a few weeks.

However, the new peak of infections has pushed the institutions to go back, as well as to oblige the use of FFP2 masks within the stadiums.

The Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa, who spoke first to ‘Radio Punto Nuovo’ and then to ‘Sky Sport’, returned to the decisions of the Government, releasing important statements.

In the first place, Costa wanted to reassure clubs and fans that there will be no further restrictions on capacity. The risk of returning to play closed doors, as in the months following the 2020 lockdown, it therefore seems averted:

“Our country has chosen a gradual path, while in other European realities the stadiums are already closed. However, I see no further restrictions on the horizon. Of course, a lot will depend on the trend of the next few days, the first scientific evidence makes us understand that there is a much more contagious variant but that the effects are less invasive than the previous one. I believe that yesterday’s reduction to 50% will allow us to face the next few weeks “.

Coronavirus, Government and sport put the ‘No Vax’ at the door

Not being able to make the vaccine by law compulsoryHowever, the current updated rules actually prevent the “no vax” from attending stadiums, from Serie A to amateurs, as well as from carrying out their activities, if athletes.

Costa confirms: “With the latest measures we wanted to further distinguish those who get vaccinated from those who decide not to. No vax athletes can no longer play. The pandemic has shown that it has great dynamism, we cannot afford to nullify the sacrifices we have been making for two years. And you only go to the stage if you are vaccinated or cured, with a simple swab you cannot already go from the previous provision “.

Coronavirus, the football protocol can change

Finally, the opening to the possibility of modifying the protocol in force in football and economic aid for grassroots sport:

“We are aware that depriving oneself of the proceeds that arrive from spectators for some realities, especially the minor ones, represents an important difficulty – concluded Costa – therefore these activities must absolutely be supported for the social and not only sporting function they have. Non-professional sport, the one that allows our children to do physical activity and also allows social inclusion, must be supported and helped economically “.

