They cancel the competition for the development of personalized medicine in the SES

The medea projectwhich pursues the development and start-up in Extremadura public health of a pioneer system of personalized medicine, through an agreement with the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Competitiveness, has had to put the brakes on. The Junta de Extremadura has canceled the public tender launched last November for the contracting, for an amount of more than 3.2 million, for the development of a pioneering technological platform for the design and development of personalized prescription in the Extremadura Service of Health validated in real clinical conditions (for which the SES has been working for a long time).

The reason is that the ministry has denied the administration of Extremadura the extension of the agreement with the ministry signed in 2017 (and therefore the European funds from which it was nourished) that it had requested since the activities of the project (among them the creation of a technical office for its execution) they have suffered delays due to the covid crisis and there were, therefore, “difficulties in being able to meet the intermediate dates of project execution justification in real time”, they explain to this newspaper from the Ministry of Health.

“Consequentlythe financing of the project is affected therefore, it is impossible to achieve the formalities of the contracting procedure, ”says the withdrawal resolution signed on February 8 by the deputy director of Economic Management of the SES and ratified by the General Director of Economic Planning of the SES.

But this bump in the road is not going to mean that the project is parked, which aims to be able to treat each patient with the most indicated medicines based on their genetic information and their clinical data, that is, personalize medical treatments. As indicated by the council, The Board is willing to continue developing the Medea project and ensures that it will be “financed by the autonomous community through European funds,” announces the Ministry of Health.

In this way, adds the health administration, “the agreement with the ministry is resolved and the project is channeled within the REACT-EU funds (Recovery for Cohesion and the Territories of Europe) of the current operational program.” In fact, he assures “The tender for this source of financing will be activated again soon,” they indicate from the Ministry.

At the time of cancellation, the tender was in the preliminary award phase. And it is not just any bidding contract. It was one public purchase of innovation, a modality that Extremadura resorted to for the first time and that it had taken many months of effort and processing. It is a contest for companies to develop knowledge and innovation that until now does not exist; if it existed it would be a regular contest.