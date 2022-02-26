They cancel the Maroon 5 concert at the Puerto Rico Coliseum | shows

The Maroon 5 concert, scheduled for March 28 at the Puerto Rico Coliseum, was canceled “due to circumstances beyond the control of the band,” reported the production by Paco López and Live Nation, through a press release. .

“We apologize for the inconvenience to ticket holders. Maroon 5 hopes to be able to return to Puerto Rico soon to reconnect with their fans! ”, He added.

The presentation on Puerto Rican soil of the group led by Adam Levine was part of their new international tour and their album Jordi, which includes the hit Beautiful Mistakes.

Maroon 5 have achieved three Grammy Awards, more than 80 million album sales, 450 million singles worldwide, and achieved gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries.

It should be noted that on March 26 they will perform at the Quisqueya Stadium in the Dominican Republic.

People who bought their tickets via credit card will receive their money back automatically. It may take three to five business days to reflect.

Those who have made the payment in cash must go to the box office of the Coliseo de Puerto Rico so that they can receive the money back.

For more information, call 787-305-3600 or send an email to help@ticketera.com.