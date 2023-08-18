They can’t stand Emilio Osorio! Galilea’s stylist Montijo said against Nyurka’s son: “I don’t know who he thinks himself to be”.

The stars’ stylist can’t stand Emilio Osorio and his “little dance”. , @aldorendon/ViX.

At the end home of celebritiesmany members of EmployeeFamily, Friends and Participants reality They met on the stage of the event to congratulate each other and exchange a few words. it was there Aldo Rendón, Galilea Montijo’s personal stylist got a chance to meet all the finalists of the show and had a few things to say about them, especially Emilio Osorio, which was not to his liking,

The stylist was present throughout the event as he was the person in charge of dressing and combing Galilea Montijo, who was no less than the main host of the entire show. reality, The native of Sinaloa was in charge of the luxurious construction organizations During the two months of the program “La Galli” performed with grandeur.

during the closing ceremony Radon was able to meet the five finalists, He later commented on each of them in a live broadcast on his YouTube channel. In general, he had good things to say, especially about Wendy Guevara and Poncho de Nigris, whom he considered charismatic and very talented.

However, the comments regarding the son of Neuerca and Juan Osorio were not so enthusiastic. He assures that it is clear that he is a good person, but he is not His “perceived role” as ‘Halcon’ leaves him very despondent, a nickname earned within the competition and which he adopted till the end.

“He nuercito Nat was cute, I greeted him, but that baby Nat He couldn’t stand it and less than his danceI don’t know who he thinks he is, Hawk, Crow, Bruce Lee, I don’t know who you are,” he said angrily.

Rendon admits that when Emilio came over to greet him, he was quite nice. From the above it can be seen that even the actor My heart is yours, he was never really rude to herbut simply This is a personality who has no relation to the famous stylist,

What is the stylist of celebrities such as Galilea Montijo, Thalía, Ana de la Reguera, Belinda or Gloria Trevi famous for? as his work fashion stylist, but also for his controversial comments. Through his YouTube channel, he has analyzed the styles of many celebrities such as Harry Styles, Kate Moss, Rihanna or The Kardashians. Because his criticisms are not always liked by everyone.

Aldo Rendón embarrasses Guillermo del Toro. , @aldorendon.

However, it is mainly on social networks most unfortunate comments, like when guillermo del toro He walked up to the Oscars podium to collect his statuette for the animated film pinocchioand Rendon published the image assuring that the film whale was already recognized.

with the above Clear intent to make a joke about obesity Guadalajara director K. Absolutely in social networks they tuned it Netizens immediately came up with several comments telling him that he was fat too and that too it wasn’t right to do that body shaming,