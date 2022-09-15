They capture a devastated Margot Robbie leaving Cara Delevingne’s house, after her worrying state

margot robbie was caught devastated and crying hours after leaving her close friend’s house Cara Delevingne – while the British supermodel continues to worry her closest circle about her apparent health problems.

The Oscar-nominated star was photographed by paparazzi after leaving a property he would have rented very close to the house where the model currently lives in West Hollywood, before heading to Los Angeles International Airport.

Earlier, Margot had left Cara’s $7 million dollar home in the same area, two hours after Delevingne’s sister, Poppy was also caught leaving in a black SUV.

It’s unclear if Cara was home when Robbie was there.

The British model and actress was due to appear in New York on Monday for the launch of her fashion collection in honor of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, which was held at the elegant Saga restaurant in the Big Apple’s financial district. However, she did not arrive. She was also not present at the Emmy Awards, along with her fellow ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

The images of Margot were taken a few weeks after Cara was seen somewhat disheveled and behaving strangely at the airport in Van Nuys, California..

Apparently, the loved ones of the model have also expressed their concern and have considered a possible intervention. A visit from the actress who plays Harley Quinn could be another sign that Cara’s friends and family are ready and willing to offer their support..

The ‘I, Tonya’ star was carrying a small wheeled luggage and what appeared to be a plastic bag filled with toiletries or medication as she struggled to keep calm as she left the house.

Margot and Cara are longtime friends, co-starring in the 2016 movie ‘Suicide Squad’.

