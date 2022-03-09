They capture a driver in Soyapango running over a traffic manager for more than 25 meters – Diario La Página

A new act of violence occurred on the hot asphalt of San Salvador. This time, the driver of a private car ran over with impunity and with all savagery a traffic manager who would have reprimanded him for making an unauthorized turn near Plaza Mundo, in the municipality of Soyapango.

The moment was recorded by the security cameras of the place.

Realizing the fact, the police proceeded to follow up on the man who was immediately captured. This was identified as Yoalmo Enrique Rivera, who will have to answer for the crimes of injuries, in addition the car was seized and he must pay the respective traffic fines.

“We will not allow these actions,” police said.

Yoalmo Enrique Rivera is the driver who ran over a traffic manager in Soyapango, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022./ Photo: PNC

According to the PNC, the traffic manager, in compliance with his duties, prevented the driver from making a prohibited turn, but the man behind the wheel not only disobeyed the instruction but also proceeded to throw the car on top of him, driving for more than 25 meters with the manager on the windshield.

«A driver was captured when he ran over a traffic manager in the vicinity of Plaza Mundo, Soyapango. The subject made an unauthorized turn and when the manager indicated that it was prohibited, he ran over him and advanced with the manager in the vehicle for more than 25 meters, “the PNC reported.

Likewise, the police reported that Yoalmo Enrique Rivera was transferred to the police cells where he will wait to be presented before the respective courts to answer for his actions, in the next few hours.