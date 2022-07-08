They capture a driver who ran over a man by several meters in San Jacinto

Misael Dante López Ortiz will be charged with attempted murder. The fact was revealed in a video that circulated on social networks on Tuesday.

What Misael Dante Lopez Ortiz The driver who ran over a person a few days ago and carried him for several meters on the hood of his car was identified. The event was recorded on Venustiano Carranza Boulevard, in the San Jacinto neighborhood, in San Salvador.

The images were released through a video that was captured by another driver who was circulating in the area and later went viral on social networks.

This Wednesday, the National Civil Police (PNC) said that Ortiz was captured and that he will be presented to the corresponding authorities on charges of simple, imperfect or attempted homicide.

Misael Dante Lopez Ortiz He was arrested in the last few hours. Photo: @PNCSV

Users on social networks ask the authorities to investigate the case well since the fact is still confusing. The PNC indicates that it was a case of intolerance. Some users report that prior to the scene that was broadcast on social networks there was a discussion and that the alleged victim attacked the now detainee “with a stick and machete” and then followed him to his car.

What the video shows

The video begins with a man running in the direction of the sedan, which is apparently stopped in the middle of the street. For a moment the subject loses focus, then it is observed that the sedan-type car accelerates carrying it on the hood several meters ahead. The driver advances and maneuvers in a zigzag trying to throw off the man, who is wearing a dark shirt and jeans, but he is unable to throw him off and continues moving forward until he is lost from the camera.

“We captured Misael Dante López Ortiz, who is responsible for running over a person with his vehicle, in an act of intolerance,” the PNC said on its Twitter account.

The video that was shared on social networks shows the vehicle moving forward with the man on the hood. Non-commercial images: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfpKUnyJCQo/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.

