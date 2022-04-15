They capture a Salvadoran gang member who was wanted by the United States – Prensa Libre

However, Medrano, who is currently 56 years old, is a gang member considered very dangerous. He is originally from El Salvador and it is unknown how long he has been in Guatemala.

This Good Friday, Rubén Antonio Medrano was having breakfast in a restaurant in Champerico, Retalhuleu, very close to the beach. He was preparing to spend the day near the sea, like any other vacationer.

Medrano is not only being sought in El Salvador. He is also wanted by the United States, because he was captured and convicted of the crimes of association with a criminal group and for having entered that country illegally.

The National Civil Police (PNC) of Guatemala coordinated with the authorities of El Salvador and expelled the gang member to that country, so that he would be taken to a jail there and heard by a judge.

face the problem

The presence of Salvadoran gang members is growing due to the actions that President Nayib Bukele has taken in that country.

For this reason, security authorities from Guatemala and El Salvador held a work meeting last Monday, April 11, at the La Hachadura customs office to talk about security actions and work in a coordinated manner in actions against the gangs.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of the Interior of Guatemala, David Napoleón Barrientos, along with the Minister of Defense, Henry Reyes Chigua, and the Director of Migration, Stuard Rodríguez, among other authorities.

Participating on behalf of El Salvador were Gustavo Villatoro, Minister of Justice and Public Security; René Merino Monroy, Minister of Defense; Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, director of the National Civil Police (PNC); Ricardo Ernesto Cucalon, General Director of Immigration and Immigration and Samandhy Martínez General Director of Customs.