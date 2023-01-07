They capture a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Newport News – USA – International

The US authorities captured this Friday a six-year-old boy who opened fire on his teacher at a Virginia state college, causing serious injuries.

According to local media reports, the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in the coastal city of Newport News, in the eastern United States.

Although at first it was feared that it was a new shooting in the country, NBC News reported that the minor shot the teacher directly after getting into an altercation with her in a first grade classroom, which includes children between the ages of 5 and 7.

In fact, Steve Drew, Newport News Police Chief, claimed the shooting of the teacher was not accidental.

However, it did not provide more information about the type of weapon used by the minor, nor about how he got it or the reasons why he fired.

“The individual is a six-year-old student. He is currently in police custody,” Drew said.

Despite the fact that the school, of at least 500 students, has detectors to prevent the entry of weapons, the BBC points out that the students were randomly searched, which would have allowed the entry of the weapon by the minor.

The police reported that The injured woman is a teacher in her 30s whose injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The woman was immediately taken to a local hospital where she remains under medical supervision.

“I’m shocked and heartbroken,” said the city’s superintendent of schools, George Parker. “We need the support of the community to make sure that guns are out of the reach of young people.”

According to American media such as the washington post, Throughout the afternoon the school was filled with concerned parents upon learning of the incident.

Authorities quickly ensured that no students were injured, and that the incident had been confined to a single classroom. Afterwards, they let the parents go into the school to pick up their children.

The school will remain closed on Monday while the authorities carry out the investigations and the minors and their families will receive psychological support if necessary after what is considered a traumatic event.

School shootings ravage the United States, with recent tragedies including the killing last May of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, at the hands of an 18-year-old gunman.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were some 44,000 firearm-related deaths in the United States last year, about half of which were murder, accidents, and self-defense, and the other half were suicides.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from AFP and EFE

