They capture and kill in Japan a member of the gang of macaques that terrorized a town

a japanese monkey

image source, Getty Images

A member of the monkey gang that has terrorized residents of the Japanese city of Yamaguchi for the past few weeks has been captured and killed, Japanese authorities said.

The wave of attacks carried out by the macaques has left almost 50 people injured.

After being found on Tuesday night on the grounds of an institute by hunters, the male specimen was given a tranquilizer and was later euthanized after being identified as one of the animals responsible for the attacks.

Authorities have been hunting the monkeys since attacks on adults and children began about three weeks ago. Most of the injuries have been minor scratches and bites.

