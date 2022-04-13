They capture Christian Nodal with a new conquest
Now it is Christian who gives something to talk about, after being caught with a new conquestwhose identity is already circulating, since the interpreter’s mother follows her on her official Twitter account. Instagram.
This is a young call Aurora Cardenasexpert in real estatewhich is why he would have known the Nodal family for a long time.
The images by Christian Nodal and Aurora Cárdenas are already circulating on all networks, but what is striking is that Cristy Nodal is a follower of the young woman, which raises suspicions of Romance among the fans of the singer.
And during the month of March, the interpreter of ‘Botella after bottle’ was seen with a young Mexican named andrea flowersbut he also dated a Colombian girl named Mariana Rios and it was even rumored that she is an escort.