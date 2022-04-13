They capture Christian Nodal with a new conquest

In the last days Christy Nodalmom of Christian Nodal, was torn between life and death during a surgical intervention to which he underwent to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. Fortunately, the operation went well and the news was a trend in the media. shows.

Now it is Christian who gives something to talk about, after being caught with a new conquestwhose identity is already circulating, since the interpreter’s mother follows her on her official Twitter account. Instagram.

This is a young call Aurora Cardenasexpert in real estatewhich is why he would have known the Nodal family for a long time.

The images by Christian Nodal and Aurora Cárdenas are already circulating on all networks, but what is striking is that Cristy Nodal is a follower of the young woman, which raises suspicions of Romance among the fans of the singer.

Last April 5, TVNotes He exclusively announced to you that two months after his thunder with Belinda, Nodal has refugee at the party, friends, vices and women; An employee of his even told us that the singer often resorts to escorts because he is addicted to s * xo!

And during the month of March, the interpreter of ‘Botella after bottle’ was seen with a young Mexican named andrea flowersbut he also dated a Colombian girl named Mariana Rios and it was even rumored that she is an escort.