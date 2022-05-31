They capture Elon Musk with actress Natasha Bassett in St. Tropez

Elon Musk’s business success is unmatched at this point. The richest man in the world, according to Forbes, with a net worth of more than 273.6 billion dollars, is at the top in that context, but what is striking is how disparate his situation is in the field of romantic relationships. .

For this reason, each new courtship or relationship of the physicist and programmer of South African origin is looked at with a magnifying glass and even more so after his recent separation from Claire Elise Boucher; known professionally as Grimes, with whom he has two children.

Today the spotlights point to the Australian actress Natasha Bassett, with whom Musk is enjoying a few days on the beach. Last weekend, the billionaire was seen enjoying a meal with the Chevel Blanc Hotel in St. Tropez, France.

The photos that go viral on social networks were taken exclusively by The Daily Mail. Elon and the 27-year-old Australian drank rose wine and ate French fries while enjoying the sun on the restaurant’s terrace. Elon was seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black pants while Natasha wore a green and silver dress with sandals.

Both were present at different events in France, with Natasha walking the red carpet at the Elvis movie in Cannes while Elon was a special guest at Hollywood agent Ari Emmanuel’s wedding.

But who is Bassett? She is an Australian actress who debuted on the small screen with the NBC series Camp, and later played Britney Spears in Britney Ever After and participated in Hail, Cesar!, a Coen brothers production in which she shared the screen with some of the big names in Hollywood, such as George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson or Ralph Fiennes.

What is striking is that in addition to her work as an interpreter, the actress is also studying physics at Harvard University, in its online mode.