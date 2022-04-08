They capture for extradition purposes an accused of integrating a structure that uses sophisticated methods to distribute cocaine to the US – Prensa Libre

Capture for purposes of extradition to the United States It was held in Ocós, San Marcos.

The Public Ministry (MP) reported this Thursday, April 7, that it coordinated with the National Civil Police l to the arrest of Roberto Arnoldo De León Alarcón, also known as “Tobe”.

De León is required to appear for trial in the District Court for the Eastern District of Texas for the crimes of illicit association, manufacture and distribution of 5 kg or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine.

Authorities identified an organization operating throughout South, Central, and North America that was responsible for trafficking large amounts of cocaine into the United States.

The organization uses sophisticated methods to manufacture, acquire, store, transport, and distribute multiple tons of cocaine destined for the United States.

The investigation identified De León as a member of the organization from approximately 2010 to at least June 2021.

The MP indicates it to be the person responsible for directing, managing and facilitating some of the drug trafficking activities of the organization in Guatemala.

