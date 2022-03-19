They capture Giovani dos Santos training at Club América

Midtime Editorial

Giovani dos Santosformer national team player, was captured by a fanatic training on the fields of Club América in the facilities of Coapa. Currently, the Mexican striker is without a teamhowever, remains physically prepared in case an opportunity arises.

Where will Giovani dos Santos play?

The former player of FC Barcelona he was present in the duel of América Femenil against Querétaro this Wednesday. Later, the Mexican he stayed to train in the company of a physical trainer. The Americanist directive gave him the go-ahead to use the facilities.

Paco Animas was the fan who shared the video of Giovani dos Santos training within the facilities of the America club, where the striker can be seen using the field one of Coapa to stay in rhythm and form in search of a new club.

Age of Giovani dos Santos

The older of the two Saints has no team since summer 2021when he was released from America club. Same where his younger brother currently militates, Jonathan dos Santos. A couple of months after turning 33 years old, Giovani is waiting for a new opportunity to come.

What happened to Giovani dos Santos in America?

After arriving at the azulcrema team as a bomb signing, Giovani dos Santos could not show his talent to the max due to constant injuries. The most remembered, without a doubt, is the one he suffered during the National Classic after a strong entry by Antonio Briseño.

How much did America pay for Giovani dos Santos?

Giovani dos Santos arrived at América in July 2019 and left in the same month but in 2021 after not renewing his contract. The Eagles did not have to pay a single peso for him since he had no team before joining their ranks.